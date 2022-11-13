Singapore Shipping First Half 2023 Earnings: EPS: US$0.011 (vs US$0.013 in 1H 2022)

Simply Wall St
·1 min read

Singapore Shipping (SGX:S19) First Half 2023 Results

Key Financial Results

  • Revenue: US$23.7m (up 2.1% from 1H 2022).

  • Net income: US$4.15m (down 23% from 1H 2022).

  • Profit margin: 18% (down from 23% in 1H 2022). The decrease in margin was driven by higher expenses.

  • EPS: US$0.011 (down from US$0.013 in 1H 2022).

earnings-and-revenue-history
earnings-and-revenue-history

All figures shown in the chart above are for the trailing 12 month (TTM) period

Singapore Shipping shares are down 2.0% from a week ago.

Risk Analysis

It's necessary to consider the ever-present spectre of investment risk. We've identified 3 warning signs with Singapore Shipping (at least 1 which is a bit concerning), and understanding these should be part of your investment process.

