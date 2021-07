The Canadian Press

Paris Saint-Germain wanted an experienced central defender with leadership skills to shore up its defence after losing eight games and the French title last season. So, the club went for Sergio Ramos, handing the former Real Madrid captain a two-year contract at the age of 35. Ramos arrives a year after a bitterly disappointed Thiago Silva left the club, at the age of 35, after talks over a new deal for him collapsed. He had wanted a similar deal, but PSG was reluctant to offer it given his adva