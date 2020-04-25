Singapore reports 618 new coronavirus cases, taking total to 12,693

(Reuters) - Singapore has registered 618 new coronavirus infections, its health ministry said on Saturday, taking the city-state's total number of COVID-19 cases to 12,693.

The vast majority of the new cases are migrant workers living in dormitories, the health ministry said in a statement. Seven are permanent residents.

The island of 5.7 million people now has one of the highest infection rates in Asia, according to official figures.





(Reporting by Kanishka Singh in Bengaluru; Editing by Kim Coghill)