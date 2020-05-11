Singapore Racecourse at Kranji to house recovering COVID-19 patients







SINGAPORE - MAY 25: General view of the main entrance of Kranji Racecourse on May 25, 2019 in Singapore. It is operated by the Singapore Turf Club. (Photo by Lo Chun Kit /Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — Parts of the Singapore Racecourse at Kranji and Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre are being converted into Community Recovery Facilities (CRF) for foreign workers recovering from the coronavirus.

In a statement on Monday (11 May), it was announced that the Tote Board and Singapore Turf Club are working with government agencies to temporarily convert the multi-storey carpark and car park B at the Racecourse and the sheltered arena at Singapore Turf Club Riding Centre, into CRFs.

These selected areas will be demarcated as restricted zones with no access to the public. Construction and building works will be completed by end-May 2020.

CRFs house patients who remain well at day 14 of their illness and do not require further medical care. Late last month, the multi-ministry taskforce on COVID-19 said that the government plans to have more than 10,000 bed spaces ready by end-June. This is up from the current 2,000 bed spaces set up at various Singapore Armed Forces (SAF) camps.

On Sunday, the Ministry of Health (MOH) confirmed 876 new COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of noon, bringing the total to 23,336.

As of 4 May, the ministry has conducted 175,604 swab tests, of which 123,525 were done on unique individuals. This translates to about 30,800 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and around 21,600 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

