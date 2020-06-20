Singapore Pools to resume lottery draws, open retail outlets from 22 June

FILE PHOTO: Yahoo News Singapore

SINGAPORE — Singapore Pools will resume lottery draws and outlet operations from Monday (22 June), with the country moving into Phase 2 of the post-COVID-19 circuit breaker period.

In a media release on Friday, it said that 4D lottery draws will resume on Wednesday, while Toto lottery draws will start again on Thursday. Singapore Sweep will resume with the August draw on 5 August.

Singapore Pools said that lottery tickets purchased for draws which were postponed after 5 April are valid for the respective upcoming lottery draws.

In light of the suspension of Prize Payment services since 7 April, Singapore Pools said the validity periods for eligible prize-winning tickets for all lottery draws, sports and horse racing events held between 10 October 2019 and 5 April will be extended by an additional 90 days from the ticket's original expiry dates.

Livewire venues, off-course betting centres remain closed

While authorised retail outlets will gradually resume operations from Monday, other outlets such as Livewire venues and off-course betting centres will remain closed.

Singapore Pools will also implement safe management measures such as:

Enhanced cleaning and social distancing measures, including on-ground assistants, visual signages and public education materials.

The conduct of all lottery draws to be behind closed doors, in the presence of external auditors.

The Toto Game will be amended to cascade at the second instead of the fourth consecutive draw (applicable for draws without a Group 1 prize winner), effective from Thursday until further notice. This is to prevent over-crowding at the outlets.

All customers, especially high-risk groups, are encouraged to utilise Singapore Pools’ online account betting channel as their primary mode of transaction. Customers visiting the retail outlets are advised to avoid peak hours and adhere to all safe management measures.

For further enquiries, customers can contact Singapore Pools’ customer service hotline at 6786-6688 or email customerservice@sgpoolz.com.sg.

