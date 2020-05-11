Man jailed after stripping naked in mosque multiple times

(PHOTO: Google Street View screengrab)

SINGAPORE — He went to a mosque intending to pray but ended up stripping naked repeatedly despite staff members’ attempts to dress him.

Djamaludin Supadi, 53, also misused a “kentong” – a percussion instrument used in the call for prayers – and damaged it.

The Singaporean was jailed for six months’ on Monday (11 May) after pleading guilty to a charge each of being a public nuisance, using abusive language on and assaulting a public servant, and having two foldable knives and three penknife blade cases in his possession.

A charge for throwing the kentong onto the floor was taken into consideration for his sentencing.

Djamaludin visited the Darul Aman Mosque at Blk 1 Jln Eunos on 3 May intending to pray. He entered the prayer hall at about 5.38pm after claiming to have seen an angel known as “Jibrail” and feeling “extreme power”. He had also taken “power” pills which he bought from Geylang before entering the mosque.

Upon entering the mosque, Djamaludin went to the set of drums on display, unhooked the chain cordoning it off and picked up a kentong.

Djamaludin dragged the instrument to a hanging drum and swung the kentong at the drum forcefully. The effort caused him to fall to the ground, cracking the kentong.

While on the ground, Djamaludin rolled around on the floor before getting on his feet, stripping naked and laying on the ground again. He wore his underwear a while later.

An operation and facility officer at the mosque was “alerted to the presence of a naked man in the mosque by an imam (mosque leader)”, said Deputy Public Prosector Lu Yiwei.

The officer saw Djamaludin in his underwear and the kentong on the ground. He replaced the instrument before asking Djamaludin what he was doing. Djamaludin again stripped naked and flung his clothes out of the area.

Djamaludin then went to the toilet with the officer following him and asking him to dress himself. However, Djamaludin only apologised. A sarong was later fetched for Djamaludin, who put on his clothes and undressed again.

At about 5.41pm, a man called the police stating that a man was running around the mosque naked. The police received a second call more than 10 minutes later from a member of the public stating, “Got one Malay man naked, opening everything. I see also I cannot take it.”

In the meantime, the officer tried to get Djamaludin, who was by then wearing his trousers, to wear his clothes. As Djamaludin wanted to remove his trousers, the officer held firmly onto Djamaludin’s waist to prevent him from doing so.

However, Djamaludin still stripped off his trousers and underwear. The officer then dressed Djamaludin in the sarong and brought him to sit on a bench.

Instead, Djamaludin took off the sarong and wanted to leave fully naked. The officer and his colleague then placed the sarong over Djamaludin’s privates until the police arrived.

After the police arrived at about 6pm, Djamaludin punched a police officer on his ribs and shouted vulgarities at him. He struggled when he was placed under arrest. Djamaludin was later found with the two foldable knives and three penknife blade refill cases in his possession.

Djamaludin claimed the weapons were used for his previous work as a kitchen helper but his previous employer said that the items were not used in the kitchen.

Sentencing Djamaludin on Monday, District Judge Marvin Bay said that the man’s acts “amount to an aggravated and prolonged disturbance of a place of worship”.

“You had misused a kentong as a drum, causing it to be damaged. You had also stripped yourself on multiple occasions, and rebuffed multiple attempts by mosque staff members to restore you to decency by clothing you.”

The judge added that Djamaludin’s sentence should be “sufficient to deter acts of gross offences in sanctified places of worship”.





