Singapore, Japan to set up green lane travel arrangement from 18 Sept

SINGAPORE — Singapore and Japan have agreed to launch a Reciprocal Green Lane (RGL) to facilitate essential business and official travel for residents from both countries from 18 September.

Singapore’s Ministry of Foreign Affairs (MFA) said in a media statement on Friday (11 September) that this is the first such framework that Japan will implement with another country.

The framework will “help restore connectivity and support economic recovery for Japan and Singapore”, said the MFA in its statement.

The RGL, or Business Track, will allow the safe resumption of cross-border travel and business exchanges with the necessary public health safeguards in place.

These safeguards include pre-departure and post-arrival testing, as well as the need to adhere to a controlled itinerary for the first 14 days in the receiving country.

Operational details including the requirements, health protocols and application process will be published on the website of the Japan Ministry of Foreign Affairs website and Singapore’s SafeTravel website by 18 September.

The agreement comes after negotiations between the two countries’ Ministers for Foreign Affairs – Singapore’ Vivian Balakrishnan and Japan’s Motegi Toshimitsu.

Singapore has already set up RGL arrangements with four other countries: China, Malaysia, Brunei and South Korea.





Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

Other Singapore stories:

Singapore Airlines Group lays off 2,400 staff; 4,300 jobs cuts

Liew Mun Leong steps down from CAG, Temasek, after acquittal of ex-maid Parti Liyani

CAG appoints Tan Gee Paw as acting chairman, thanks founding chair Liew Mun Leong

Hotpot restaurant Yaleju-Tong Bei Huo Guo added to COVID-19 list of visited venues