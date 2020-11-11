Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble possibly world first: Ong Ye Kung

SINGAPORE, Nov. 1, 2020 -- A Singapore Airlines A380 aircraft is seen at Singapore's Changi Airport Terminal 3 on Oct. 31, 2020. Over two weekends from Oct. 24 to Nov. 1, Singapore Airlines hosted diners in two A380 passenger aircraft docked in Changi Airport Terminal 3, offering customers a chance to have meals in an aircraft setting. (Photo by Then Chih Wey/Xinhua via Getty) (Xinhua/Then Chih Wey via Getty Images)

SINGAPORE – The Singapore-Hong Kong air travel bubble (ATB) is the first of its kind in the region – perhaps the world – and that is significant, said Transport Minister Ong Ye Kung on Wednesday (11 November).

In a virtual media conference, he said, “It is an air travel bubble between two regional aviation hubs who decide to open up to each other and that is significant. There is no restriction on what kind of travellers so it’s quite unlike the RGL... this covers all travellers... couples uniting, partners uniting, visiting families, tourism, so on and so forth.”

Under the ATB, which will start on 22 November, travellers between Singapore and Hong Kong will be subject to COVID-19 tests, in lieu of quarantine or Stay-Home Notice. There will be no restrictions on the purpose of travel and no requirement for a controlled itinerary or sponsorship.

The ATB isn’t only the first step to rebuild the respective aviation hubs, but “in the case of Singapore, (it) is not just about the aviation sector, tourism sector, it is about making sure that is the future for Changi, there is a future for SIA”, Ong said.

He added that if successful, the ATB will be a good reference point for others.

“If we can demonstrate to the world that this is successful, it becomes a good reference point, a template and a model that other places, other territories and countries can look at as a point of reference. There are quite a number of places where they have very successfully control the virus and epidemic just like Hong Kong and Singapore has, and they are considering how to open their borders and hope this to be a template and a reference point for them.”

