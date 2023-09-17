Singapore Grand Prix live: Latest updates from the F1 World Championship as Sainz leads

Lewis Hamilton came off the track and gained a temporary advantage
01:58 PM BST

Alan Partridge has got hold of the Sky Sports commnetary mike

“They’re going to be swallowing him up like a man at an all you can eat buffet with his hungry appetite on.”

01:57 PM BST

Russell going well

01:55 PM BST

Leclerc

Mechanics work on the car of Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc
01:46 PM BST

Lap 25

Lando Norris has moved past Verstappen and is into third.

01:44 PM BST

Lap 23: Lewis on the march

Leclerc has been passed by Hamilton, his evening is going from bad to worse.

01:41 PM BST

Lap 22: safety car is out

Leclerc is getting a penalty for holding up, he delayed coming out of the pit lane.

01:40 PM BST

Lap 21: safety car is out

Sargent needs to pit, and the safety car has come out.

Ferrari change tyres on both their vehicles.

01:38 PM BST

Sainz and Leclerc

are both coming into the pit.

01:37 PM BST

Lap 20

Russell: “Let me know what our best shot at winning this race is, what I need to do.”

Engineer: “We need to keep this pressure on the Ferraris.”

01:28 PM BST

Team radio - Sainz

“I could go forever at this pace.”

01:28 PM BST

Ferrari at the front

Leclerc gains half a second or on Sainz.

01:27 PM BST

Lap 14

Carlos Sainz leads the Singapore Grand Prix from Ferrari team-mate Charles Leclerc.

Leclerc moved ahead of George Russell at the start, with Lewis Hamilton temporarily taking third after he cut the first chicane.

Hamilton gave the place back to Russell, with Lando Norris dropping to fifth. Max Verstappen made up two places on the opening lap to sit ninth.

01:23 PM BST

Hard tires for Max

Esteban Ocon and Fernando Alonso are now the next men in the sights of the Red Bull of Max Verstappen

01:19 PM BST

Verstappen on the move

Magnussen and Verstappen having a good battle. Max V has gone past him

01:18 PM BST

Lap 9 as it stands

1 Sainz

2 Leclerc

3 Russell

4 Norris

5 Hamilton

6 Alonson

7 Ocon

01:15 PM BST

Hamilton on the radio

“I got pushed wide by George.”

01:15 PM BST

01:11 PM BST

Lewis Hamilton

Lewis Hamilton has been identified by the stewards for leaving the track and gaining an advantage.

Lewis has now let Lando Norris past; he let Russell past earlier.

01:08 PM BST

Lap 3

Hamilton has indeed let Russell past.

01:07 PM BST

Lap 1

Yuki Tsunoda is out of the race.

01:05 PM BST

Lap one: Sainz remains on pol

LeClerc second.

A Ferrari one-two as Leclerc goes past Russell straight away, and Hamilton passes Russell also.

01:04 PM BST

We are off

Lewis Hamilton has to go on the run off. He has gone past Russell.

Russell on the radio: “Is he going to let me past or what?”

01:01 PM BST

Formation lap

is underway

12:59 PM BST

Drivers are on the grid

Everyone is in their car. Lights out coming up.

12:59 PM BST

12:56 PM BST

62 laps, about three miles per lap.

12:56 PM BST

Minutes silence at Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore
12:53 PM BST

12:52 PM BST

This was magnificent

12:47 PM BST

Anthem time

Follows a minute’s silence for Morocco earthquake.

12:44 PM BST

Liam Lawson

“I am as ready as I can be. I’d love to have done a few more GPs before this but I will do my best.”

12:42 PM BST

Alex Albon

“It is so hot here. I suppose I am more aclimatised than most.”

Sergio Perez of Mexico and Oracle Red Bull Racing takes an ice bath prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore
12:41 PM BST

Brundle pushing his way through the crowd

“I don’t want to trip over a car. I always check left and right in the pit lane.”

He then starts talking to Oscar Piastri but starts shouting “Esteban! Esteban! I was hoping to keep Oscar but he’s gone off.”

12:38 PM BST

Christian Horner

“I wish I could tell you [why things seem to be difficult with the car].The reality is that the car that won in Monza two weeks ago, it won in Zandvoort the week before and in fact it’s won all the other races. Nothing’s changed other than the wing level nothing has changed.

“The only thing that is different is the track.”

12:36 PM BST

Martin Brundle

is now in the grid. He’s explaining how Max Verstappen is on the better side of the grid, the right. He’s not in this car.

Max Verstappen of the Netherlands and Oracle Red Bull Racing waves to the crowd on the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore
12:29 PM BST

Alex Albon

doing a piece with Sky Sports where he eats in the Singapore food market.

“When I was young I wanted to be in everyone’s good books, fit in with the team. (With Williams) we have had a good run and it’s gone better than expected. Monza was more about execution, it was rewarding.”

“I hate taking myself too seriously. I am a family person.”

12:26 PM BST

Nice piece on Sky with Liam Lawson

“I feel like qualifying slipped away from us, especially at the end. We didn’t quite extract and maximise Q3. Obviously we made a big improvement but still more to come.”

Seems to be a young man who is going places.

11:48 AM BST

Carlos Sainz

“this is the highest heart rate of the season, it is really bumpy. I drink and take on caffeine and electrolytes”.

11:38 AM BST

Max Verstappen

“It is going to be a long evening for us. It is hard to pass here. The car is not working well at the moment.”

11:27 AM BST

Singapore Grand Prix preview

Lance Stroll has been ruled out of Sunday’s Singapore Grand Prix following his staggering 110mph qualifying crash.

The Canadian driver lost control of his Aston Martin through the final left-hander at the Marina Bay Circuit before he slammed into the barrier.

The force of the high-speed impact sent Stroll’s head rocking from side-to-side. He catapulted back across the track and pirouetted to a standstill in the middle of the circuit.

The Aston Martin driver emerged from his wrecked vehicle unaided before being given the all-clear by the on-track medical team.

But Aston Martin said the significant damage sustained to Stroll’s machine, in addition to the 24-year-old still being “sore” from the high-speed shunt, means he will be sidelined from the race.

A statement from the British team read: “Following Lance’s crash in qualifying for the Singapore Grand Prix, Lance and the Aston Martin team have jointly agreed that he will not participate in this evening’s race.

“The team face a huge job repairing the car today and Lance is still sore following such a high impact. Lance’s focus now shifts to fully recovering ahead of the Japanese Grand Prix (on September 24).”

Aston Martin team principal Mike Krack added: “The whole team are relieved that Lance was able to step out of the car after yesterday’s accident - however, he is still feeling the after-effects of such a high-impact crash.

“Our priority now is that he makes a full and speedy recovery. Together, we have decided that he will sit out this evening’s race and instead focus fully on returning to the cockpit for next weekend’s Japanese Grand Prix.”

Stroll was 20th and last at the time of his crash. Fernando Alonso qualified seventh in the other Aston Martin.