F1 qualifying live, Singapore Grand Prix: latest updates and times from Marina Bay

singapore F1 grand prix 2022 live qualifying news weather rain

02:05 PM

Q1 - Russell will be the first man to cross the line and set a time

His first sector is a 31.405 but Hamilton beats that by half a second. With track conditions like this I can't see us getting through without a red flag. Some corners are surely far too wet for slicks. That could change, though.

Russell makes up a bit of time on Hamilton in the middle sector...

02:03 PM

Q1 - 17 mins remain

Still a fair bit of dampness on the track in places so I can't see anyone starting on slicks here. My earlier prediction was wrong. Especially damp in the middle sector. Not wet enough for the extreme tyres, though. Lando Norris concurs on the team radio.

02:00 PM

GREEN LIGHT: Q1 is go!

Both Mercedes cars, led by Russell, are at the end of the pit lane on intermediate tyres waiting for the green light...

01:58 PM

One thing I would be almost certain of...

Would be Nicholas Latifi going out in Q1. But, who knows, he may surprise us. There's a half-decent driver in there somewhere but this season has been poor.

01:55 PM

Five minutes to go

Predictions? Charles Leclerc had limited running yesterday. Verstappen only ran eight laps in FP2 and Hamilton was fastest in FP1. It is a little uncertain, of course, but the cream usually rise to the top. And that season it has usually been Verstappen and Leclerc.

01:50 PM

In Lando Norris's latest column...

...he goes through the difficulties of racing in the extreme heat and humidity in Singapore.

Lando Norris of Great Britain and McLaren looks on in the garage during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 01, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore

To be honest, in Singapore pretty much all of the fluid you take on is secreted out through sweat. It is so hot inside your suit and helmet that one driver said he used to put a woman's sanitary towel inside his helmet to try to soak up the sweat while he was racing, so that it wouldn’t drip into his eyes.

Read the full column from Lando here.

01:47 PM

Current constructor standings

Has been a decent season for Alpine. Alonso goes from there to Aston Martin next year...

01:41 PM

What is the weather like in Singapore now?

It has stopped raining and the track looks pretty dry. Not impossible that we get more rain in the next 80 minutes, though. But it should probably be slick conditions. There is still a 50-60 per cent chance of some rain in that time.

01:40 PM

What are the potential penalties for breaching 2021's budget cap?

For a minor breach, or an overspend of less than five per cent:

Deduction of drivers' and constructors' championship points

Suspension from one or more stages of a competition

Limitations of ability to conduct aerodynamic or other testing

Reduction of the cost cap

For a major breach, or an overspend of more than five per cent

All of the above, plus:

Suspension from an entire competition

Exclusion from the championship

01:36 PM

Current drivers' championship standings, top 10

Verstappen's lead doesn't really reflect Red Bull's dominance accurately. Yes, since the summer break it worked excellently for him... but Ferrari have really thrown away numerous good positions and have been pretty close for much of the year.

01:33 PM

George Russell has had an exceptional season for Mercedes

He looks likely to achieve the rare feat of beating Lewis Hamilton over a season – it has only happened twice in his 15 years in F1 – and has generally got the best out of a problematic car. Yes, I think Hamilton has been closer to Russell than the standings show but that even matching Hamilton is an achievement.

George Russell of Great Britain and Mercedes looks on in the garage during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 01, 2022 in Singapore

Tom Cary sat down with the Mercedes driver recently for an exclusive interview where he talks Roger Federer, his title hopes, and battling against Lewis Hamilton. Read the full interview here.

01:25 PM

Some great shots during final practice

Red Bull Racing's Dutch driver Max Verstappen drives during a practice session ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 1, 2022

George Russell of Great Britain driving the (63) Mercedes AMG Petronas F1 Team W13 on track during final practice ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 01, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore.

Formula One F1 - Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - October 1, 2022 Aston Martin's Lance Stroll in action during practice

The forecast is for more rain tomorrow and a wet race would be quite something. We had a wet start and chaos in 2017, but it soon dried out.

01:16 PM

FIA statement on budget/cost cap

"The FIA is currently finalising the assessment of the 2021 financial data submitted by all Formula 1 teams. Alleged breaches of the Financial Regulations, if any, will be dealt with according to the formal process set out in the regulations. The FIA notes significant and unsubstantiated speculation in conjecture in relation to this matter, and reiterates that the assessment is ongoing and due process will be followed without any consideration to any external discussion."

01:09 PM

Christian Horner threatens Toto Wolff over claims that Red Bull breached F1 budget cap

If you want to read more on the background from the latest budget cap row, then read Tom Cary's latest from Singapore here.

01:07 PM

Max Verstappen can win the championship this weekend

Here's how...

12:57 PM

Third practice, classification

LEC 1:57.782 VER +0.526 SAI +1.066 ALO +1.647 PER +1.744 STR +2.591 OCO +3.129 VET +3.225 RUS +3.228 RIC +3.254 MAG +3.307 HAM +3.438 GAS +3.463 MSC +3.720 TSU +3.897 NOR +4.009 ALB +4.125 BOT +1.284 ZHO +4.817 LAT +5.728

12:48 PM

Breaking news: Hamilton summoned to stewards

This is for an alleged breach of Appendix L of the FIA International Sporting Code. This could relate to helmet art, flame-resistant clothing, frontal head restraint art, safety belts or jewellery. Please say it isn't jewellery. We had enough of that nonsense earlier in the year.

British Formula One driver Lewis Hamilton of Mercedes-AMG Petronas reacts after the third practice session of the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix at the Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore, 01 October 2022. The Formula One Grand Prix of Singapore will take place on 02 October 2022.

His appointment is/was at 12.45pm BST so we could discover any outcome before qualifying. Or maybe not.

12:39 PM

Good afternoon F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for qualifying for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix. Both championships appear to be all but dead and buried as we currently stand, but that does not mean there is not a great deal of interest and intrigue around the paddock at the Marina Bay Street Circuit this weekend.

The most notable story that has exploded this weekend is that of potential budget cap breaches. The big news today is that Red Bull team principal Christian Horner has responded to comments made yesterday by his Mercedes counterpart Toto Wolff. Tom Cary has all the latest on that from the ground.

Christian Horner, the Red Bull team principal, says his team may take legal action against Mercedes unless Toto Wolff withdraws the “hugely defamatory” allegations he made on Friday night suggesting Red Bull might have breached last year’s budget cap. Describing the Austrian’s comments as “bang out of order”, Horner also demanded to know how Mercedes appeared to know so much about “what is meant to be a confidential process”. “We don’t even know if we’ve breached the cap yet,” Horner said. “The process is still ongoing as the FIA said very clearly in a statement last night. They don’t complete the process until next week. “We take umbrage [at Wolff’s comments]. We believe we are fully compliant. And anyway how on earth do they have this knowledge? “Unless there is a clear withdrawal we will take extremely seriously all [legal] options available to us. They are bang out of order.”

So that is one story that threatens to rumble on. There are a variety of penalties available to the FIA if a team is in "material" breach of the budget cap – as opposed to a minor one of under 5 per cent – including expulsion from the championship. All the details are far from clear at the moment, so seriously working out what might happen is difficult. 2021, though, is the season that just will not die.

The other story is of the Singapore Grand Prix itself, and notably the weather. Final practice earlier this morning was interrupted by heavy and persistent rain. The session technically started on time but the pit lane did not open until well into the session. In the end there was a reasonable amount of running, with most drivers completing 10 or more laps.

Ferrari's Monegasque driver Charles Leclerc drives during a practice session ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 1, 2022

Charles Leclerc was fastest for Ferrari ahead of Max Verstappen, though with times that were around 15 seconds off what we might expect in the dry. Will we see it dry for qualifying, which starts in just over an hour's time, though? Maybe, but maybe not. The forecast says there is about a 60 per cent chance of rain in the next couple of hours. And the track may not be completely dry by the start of Q1 in any case.

A wet qualifying on a track as tricky as this even in the dry could well be worth following. Though, no doubt, it'll be the usual suspects at the top...