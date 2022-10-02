Singapore Grand Prix, F1 live: latest updates and news as George Russell starts from pit lane

f1 live singapore grand prix 2022 race results news weather rain / Ferrari driver Charles Leclerc of Monaco steers his car during the qualifying session at the Singapore Formula One Grand Prix, at the Marina Bay City Circuit in Singapore, Saturday, Oct. 1, 2022 - AP

Race begins at 1pm BST with Leclerc on pole

Perez starts second, Hamilton third and Verstappen down in eighth

Mad Max Verstappen rues Red Bull's 'unacceptable' error as Leclerc takes Singapore GP pole​

11:37 AM

Current weather in Singapore

Dry, ultimately. A few clouds about but there are some darker clouds around. Still the possibility of some showers, though.

Charles Leclerc of Monaco and Ferrari looks on from the drivers parade prior to the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 02, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore. - Mark Thompson/Getty Images

11:32 AM

Times after qualifying

Charles Leclerc (Mon) Ferrari 1min 49.412secs Sergio Perez (Mex) Red Bull 1:49.434 Lewis Hamilton (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:49.466 Carlos Sainz Jr. (Spa) Ferrari 1:49.583 Fernando Alonso (Spa) Alpine 1:49.966 Lando Norris (Gbr) McLaren 1:50.584 Pierre Gasly (Fra) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:51.211 Max Verstappen (Ned) Red Bull 1:51.395 Kevin Magnussen (Den) Haas F1 1:51.573 Yuki Tsunoda (Jpn) Scuderia AlphaTauri 1:51.983 George Russell (Gbr) Mercedes GP 1:54.012 Lance Stroll (Can) Aston Martin 1:54.211 Mick Schumacher (Ger) Haas F1 1:54.370 Sebastian Vettel (Ger) Aston Martin 1:54.380 Guanyu Zhou (Chn) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:55.518 Valtteri Bottas (Fin) Alfa Romeo Racing 1:56.083 Daniel Ricciardo (Aus) McLaren 1:56.226 Esteban Ocon (Fra) Alpine 1:56.337 Alexander Albon (Tha) Williams 1:56.985 Nicholas Latifi (Can) Williams 1:57.532

11:25 AM

George Russell will start from the pit lane for today's race

Here's the latest from Mercedes.

George will take a new PU for today’s race after a newly discovered reliability issue was found. He will now start from the pit lane.

Mercedes' British driver George Russell drives during the qualifying session ahead of the Formula One Singapore Grand Prix night race at the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore on October 1, 2022 - AFP

Where would a good finish for him be? Top eight wouldn't be too bad. Though, with the chance of a safety car quite high, he could do more. A good chance for Hamilton to close the gap in the championship on his team-mate, though, which currently stands at 35 points.

11:10 AM

Good morning F1 fans

Welcome again to our coverage for today's SIngapore Grand Prix from the Marina Bay Circuit. It is traditionally one of the most gruelling races for Formula One drivers. It's a long, technical and tricky street circuit with the longest lap time of the year as well as the longest race of the year by time. Indeed, it falls just within the two-hour limit – 2019's edition took 1 hour, 58 minutes and 33 seconds. There is a fair chance that this 2022's race, the first since then, will be a timed race rather than the scheduled 61 laps, especially with the constant and likely threat of a safety car or red flag.

Story continues

This is the first weekend in the season that the drivers' championship can be won, with Max Verstappen 116 points ahead of Charles Leclerc and 125 ahead of Sergio Perez. Even before the weekend the eventualities that would have led to the Dutchman securing his second title seemed unlikely, but after qualifying they are even more remote.

Leclerc and Perez will start on the front row together whilst Verstappen starts down in eighth after a mix-up with his team on his final run in a damp qualifying session. Despite his enormous championship lead, Verstappen was clearly furious with how this happened at the time and expressed his extreme annoyance even once he had time to climb out of his car and cool down.

Max Verstappen of Red Bull Racing and The Netherlands during qualifying ahead of the F1 Grand Prix of Singapore at Marina Bay Street Circuit on October 01, 2022 in Singapore, Singapore - Getty Images AsiaPac

"On the final lap they told me to box and I think I realised what was going to happen. It shouldn't happen. When you don't plan to do those six laps... you track that throughout the session that you are not going to make it. We should have seen that earlier," he told Sky Sports. "Not happy at all at the moment. It's never acceptable. Of course you learn from it but this is really bad. It shouldn't happen."

Given the form he is in in this Red Bull – and that aforementioned chance of a safety car – I wouldn't rule out his winning, but he did not express much optimism on Saturday night. Still, he has won the last five races and, quite frankly, it would be good to see someone else win.

What chance of a Lewis Hamilton win? He didn't quite have the pace in qualifying but was less than a tenth away from both Leclerc and Perez and will start third. The Mercedes has generally been better in race trim, though, so that should bode well. His team principal Toto Wolff said there's a chance, but they need to move forward not back at the start otherwise it starts to become very difficult.

The race begins at 1pm BST and we will be here for all the build-up, live updates and reaction. There's also the threat of rain, though that has receded since yesterday. But in these tropical areas you just never know.