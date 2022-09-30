Singapore Grand Prix, live: first F1 practice - latest updates and lap times

Luke Slater
·3 min read
singapore grand prix 2022 practice f1 live news times /&nbsp;Singapore Grand Prix - Marina Bay Street Circuit, Singapore - September 29, 2022 General view of the Mercedes crew and car in the pit lane ahead of the Singapore Grand Prix - REUTERS
10:25 AM

Alexander Albon returns this weekend after missing Italy

10:19 AM

The 2023 F1 calendar in full

March 5: Bahrain Grand Prix, Sakhir
March 19: Saudi Arabian Grand Prix, Jeddah
April 2: Australian Grand Prix, Melbourne
April 16: Chinese Grand Prix, Shanghai
April 30: Azerbaijan Grand Prix, Baku
May 7: Miami Grand Prix, Miami
May 21: Emilia Romagna Grand Prix, Imola
May 28: Monaco Grand Prix, Monte Carlo
June 4: Spanish Grand Prix, Barcelona
June 18: Canadian Grand Prix, Montreal
July 2: Austrian Grand Prix, Spielberg
July 9: British Grand Prix, Silverstone
July 23: Hungarian Grand Prix, Budapest
July 30: Belgian Grand Prix, Spa-Francorchamps
August 27: Dutch Grand Prix, Amsterdam
September 3: Italian Grand Prix, Monza
September 17: Singapore Grand Prix, Marina Bay
September 24: Japanese Grand Prix, Suzuka
October 8: Qatar Grand Prix, Losail
October 22: United States Grand Prix, Austin
October 29: Mexico Grand Prix, Mexico City
November 5: Sao Paulo Grand Prix, Interlagos
November 18: Las Vegas Grand Prix, Las Vegas
November 26: Abu Dhabi Grand Prix, Yas Marina

10:12 AM

How can Max Verstappen win the championship this weekend?

10:05 AM

Good morning F1 fans

And welcome to our coverage for first and second practice for the 2022 Singapore Grand Prix from the Marina Bay Street Circuit in Singapore, obviously. With the near three-week break we've had since the Italian Grand Prix, it almost felt like a secondary summer break. That was all due to the cancellation of the Russian Grand Prix and the decision not to replace it on the calendar. With the calendar as packed as it is, it doesn't seem like a bad thing.

Since the last race at Monza, the 2023 calendar has been confirmed. It's 24 races long and includes three races in the United States of America (Miami, Austin and the brand new Las Vegas Grand Prix). There are two triple-headers and the spacing out of races seems fairly sensible.

What does not seem quite so sensible is the turnaround between double-headers in Azerbaijan and Miami and Las Vegas and Abu Dhabi. Clearly, F1 could not get the compromise from certain races that it required – Miami and Canada would have been a more sensible choice. In addition to that, it has also been announced that there will be six sprint race weekends in 2023, which is up from three in 2021 and in 2022. So, in other words, a quarter of them. That feels like perhaps a few too many.

But what of this season? Well, it's all but over as far as the championships are concerned. Max Verstappen, the defending champion, has an enormous 116-point advantage over his nearest challenger in Charles Leclerc with just six races left including this one. He can win the title this weekend if certain situations go his way. More on that later. On the balance of probabilities it is unlikely but still possible. But, given the state of the standings, it is hardly that important.

First practice gets going in daylight at 11am BST with the second practice under lights at 3pm. We will be here for all the latest updates, lap times and reaction from that. Let's hope for a more competitive fight than we've had in the last few rounds. Verstappen's winning run has stretched to five races and he has won 11 in total. His dominance of the season is starting to feel like those seasons where Lewis Hamilton ran riot...

