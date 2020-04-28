Singapore confirms 528 new coronavirus cases

Reuters
Medical personnel walk past migrant workers at a dormitory during the coronavirus (COVID-19) outbreak in Singapore
SINGAPORE (Reuters - Singapore's health ministry on Tuesday confirmed 528 more coronavirus infections, the smallest daily rise in almost two weeks, taking the city-state's tally of cases to 14,951.

Most of the new cases are among migrant workers living in dormitories in the city-state, which has among the highest number of coronavirus infections in Asia.


(Reporting by Aradhana Aravindan in Singapore; Editing by Andrew Heavens)

