Singapore confirms 277 new COVID-19 cases; 5 in community

A worker wearing a protective mask prepares a window display at a Prada boutique at Orchard Road on 20 June, 2020, in Singapore. (PHOTO: Getty Images)

SINGAPORE — The Ministry of Health (MOH) preliminarily reported 277 COVID-19 cases in Singapore as of Friday (24 July) afternoon, bringing the total to 49,375.

Of the new cases, five – including two Singaporeans and permanent residents – are classified as cases in the community, while two are imported cases. The remaining are foreign workers living in dorms.

“Based on our investigations so far, there are five cases in the community, of whom two are Singaporeans/ PRs and three are work pass holders,” said the MOH.

“In addition, there are two imported cases who had been placed on stay-home notice upon arrival in Singapore.”

More details will be provided later at night, added the ministry.

As of Monday, about 247,000 foreign workers living in dorms have either recovered, or have been tested to be free from the virus. Of Singapore’s total COVID-19 tally, over 46,500 – some 94 per cent – are such workers.

This story will be updated later.

MOH STATEMENT IN FULL

Some 92% recovered, 0 in ICU

With 220 more patients discharged from hospitals or community isolation facilities on Thursday, 45,015 cases – 91.7 per cent of the total tally – have fully recovered from the infection.

Most of the hospitalised cases are stable or improving, while none are in critical condition in the intensive care unit.

Some 3,000 patients with mild symptoms or are clinically well but still test positive are isolated and cared for at community facilities.

Apart from 27 patients who have died from COVID-19 complications, 15 others who tested positive for the virus were determined to have died from unrelated causes, including three whose deaths were attributed to a heart attack and another four, whose deaths were attributed to coronary heart disease.

“Only cases where the attending doctor or pathologist attributes the primary or underlying cause of death as due to COVID-19 infection will be added to the COVID-19 death count,” said the MOH in previous press releases, adding that the method of assessment is consistent with international practices for classifying deaths.

As of 20 July, the ministry has conducted 1,170,049 swab tests, of which 571,496 were done on unique individuals. This translates to around 205,300 swabs conducted per 1 million total population, and about 100,300 unique individuals swabbed per 1 million total population.

