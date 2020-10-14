SingPost to issue longest stamp in Singapore history, featuring the city skyline

The two-stamp set issued by SingPost, featuring the longest single stamp in Singapore history. (PHOTO: SingPost)

SINGAPORE — SingPost will be issuing the longest single stamp in Singapore history on Thursday (15 October), as as part of a two-stamp set featuring the skylines of the country’s business district and one of its residential estates.

The stamp measures 163.2 millimetres in length, and features a panorama of the Marina Bay Central Business District skyline, said the postal service company in a media release on Wednesday.

While there is no standard size for normal stamps in Singapore, SingPost said that its recently-issued Singapore mascots stamp measure 29.85 millimetres in length.

“Encompassing the sky-scraping towers of the Business District and the heritage buildings of the Civic District, as well as the award-winning gardens and leisure attractions that line the Singapore River, the scene also shows Singapore’s high-rise homes and the ship-filled strait in the background,” SingPost said in the media release.

The second smaller stamp features one of Singapore’s longest public housing apartment buildings, Block 34 in Whampoa West. Built in 1971, the residential building is famous for its 320-metre long corridors, with 46 apartments on each floor. This stamp is 49 millimetres long.

“The HDB apartment blocks and their designs also track Singapore’s progress through the years, symbolising Singapore’s advancement from third world to first,” SingPost said.

The stamps (valued at $1.40 and $2), pre-cancelled First Day Covers with stamps ($4.90) and presentation packs ($5.95) will be available at all post offices, philatelic stores and online from Thursday, while stocks last.

Stay in the know on-the-go: Join Yahoo Singapore's Telegram channel at http://t.me/YahooSingapore

More Singapore stories:

Singapore Press Holdings records first-ever full-year net loss of $83.7 million

Lawyer M Ravi fails in court bid to prevent review of seized phone, laptop

Bubble tea shop owner accused of molesting two female employees claims trial

4 Indonesian men arrested for illegal entry after swimming to Tuas