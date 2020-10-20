Sing carefully when you’re winning – what an EFL pilot event will look like

Matches in the English men’s professional leagues will welcome paying spectators for the first time since March this weekend as the EFL carries out seven pilot events.

Clubs are desperate to get fans safely back into stadiums as soon as possible amid the coronavirus pandemic, with a decision expected from the government next week on whether sports venues can readmit spectators on a socially-distanced basis from October 1.

Here the PA news agency sheds some light on what those attending this weekend might experience.

Which games are we talking about?

We're delighted to confirm that 1,000 of our season ticket holders will be able to attend this weekend's match against Preston! 👏 Application details and all you need to know ⬇️ — Norwich City FC (@NorwichCityFC) September 16, 2020

There are two matches in the Championship, three in League One and two in League Two – Middlesbrough v Bournemouth, Norwich v Preston, Blackpool v Swindon, Charlton v Doncaster, Shrewsbury v Northampton, Forest Green v Bradford and Carlisle v Southend.

How many fans will be allowed in?

NEWS: Sport pilots to be reduced in capacity. We will also keep under review plans whether fans can return to sports stadia from 1 October and if people can attend socially distanced business conferences and events from that datehttps://t.co/DUDoZ9j3YL pic.twitter.com/KJ9B7Abp7v — DCMS (@DCMS) September 9, 2020

The government has capped capacity at pilot events at 1,000, regardless of the size of the venue. Each club that has so far published information and is still going ahead has said the intention is to go up to the maximum allowed.

Will they be spread out across the whole ground, or contained in one stand?

Carlisle intend to spread supporters across all areas of their ground for the visit of Southend

This will vary from club to club. Norwich, for instance, will house their supporters in the South Stand of Carrow Road, Charlton will split theirs between the West Lower Stand and the Covered End Lower stand and Carlisle plan to split supporters across four areas of Brunton Park to test procedures in all areas of the stadium.

Are face coverings mandatory?

Supporters will be encouraged to wear face masks in communal areas of stadiums such as toilets and entry points

Blackpool ask supporters to wear them at all times when entering and inside the stadium, but they can be removed when a supporter is in their seat and facing forward. Middlesbrough also encourage supporters to wear them in indoor or enclosed areas within the stadium.

