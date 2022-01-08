Sinead O’Connor’s missing son found dead aged 17

Naomi Clarke, PA Entertainment Reporter
·2 min read

Sinead O’Connor’s son Shane has died at the age of 17, representatives of the Irish singer have confirmed.

Officers in Ireland said they recovered a body in the Bray area of Wicklow on Friday and their appeal for the missing teenager has been ended.

Representatives of Sinead O’Connor told the PA news agency: “Regrettably, we can confirm the passing of Shane O’Connor.

“We politely ask for respect and appreciation for Sinead, Shane’s father and Shane’s family at this most difficult time.”

An unverified Twitter account believed to be that of the Nothing Compares 2 U singer posted an emotional tribute to her son on Saturday morning

She wrote: “My beautiful son, Nevi’im Nesta Ali Shane O’Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God.

“May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example.

“My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace.”

The account had been issuing appeals to Shane over the past few days urging him to “do the right thing” and present himself to a Garda station after he was reported missing.

Shane MacGowan, the lead singer of the Irish band The Pogues, shared a message of support to his fellow singer on Twitter, describing his namesake as a “beautiful boy”.

He wrote: “Sinead you have always been there for me and for so many people, you have been a comfort & a soul who is not afraid to feel the pain of the suffering.

“You have always tried to heal & help.

“I pray that you can be comforted & find strength, healing & peace in your own sorrow & loss.

“He was a beautiful boy and I loved him. I pray that he can be at peace and also be able to stay connected with you. Love Shane”

