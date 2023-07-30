Sinead O’Connor latest: Fans applaud ‘beautiful’ Nothing Compares documentary about late singer

Sinead O’Connor’s neighbours have spoken about their interactions with the Irish singer, following her death aged 56.

O’Connor’s death was confirmed by her family in a statement provided to BBC News on Wednesday 26 July. The Dublin-born musician died aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.

According to The Times, O’Connor moved into a new penthouse in south London earlier this month, where she told her neighbours she had moved back to the capital city to feel less lonely.

The publication quoted Pushpakumara Moragamana, 57, who lived opposite. He recalled O’Connor smoking outside the building and discussing religion, mental health, and the death of her son Shane aged 17, last year.

It appears that O’Connor’s neighbours had no idea of her fame. Mr Moragamana said they spoke regularly, and remembered an emotional conversation in which the “Nothing Compares 2 U” star said she felt “devastated and depressed” over the loss of her son.

Key points

Sinead O’Connor’s death not being treated as suspicious, police say

Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about death of son days before she died

Sinead O’Connor’s open letter to Miley Cyrus about being ‘pimped’ by music industry resurfaces

Sinead O’Connor’s brutal snub of Piers Morgan resurfaces after TV presenter honours ‘wondrously gifted singer’

How to watch Sinead O’Connor documentary ‘Nothing Compares’

No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death

09:30 , Annabel Nugent

No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on Thursday (27 July).

The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.

Voices: I can’t believe I agree with Morrissey, but he’s right on Sinéad O’Connor

09:00 , Chas Newkey-Burden

“I don’t often agree with Morrissey, but I thought he put it well when he raged that ‘the cruel play-pen of fame gushes with praise’ for Sinéad O’Connor now she has died, but ‘hadn’t the guts to support her when she was alive and she was looking for you,’” writes Chas Newkey-Burden.

Story continues

Opinion: I can’t believe I agree with Morrissey on Sinéad O’Connor

Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill calls Sinead O’Connor a ‘trailblazer’ who ‘led the way,’

08:00 , Annabel Nugent

What did Sinead O’Connor say about her pope stunt?

07:00 , Annabel Nugent

During a 1992 appearance on SNL, O’Connor controversially ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II in a protest against the sexual abuse of children by the Catholic Church.

The move led to a huge and lengthy backlash – something O’Connor herself reflected on in her 2021 memoir, Rememberings.

“A lot of people say or think that tearing up the Pope’s photo derailed my career,” she wrote. “That’s not how I feel about it I feel that having a No 1 record derailed my career and my tearing the photo put me back on the right track.”

Joe Pesci is being called out for historic comments he made about Sinead O’Connor

06:00 , Annabel Nugent

The Goodfellas actor said he “would have slapped” Sinead O’Connor for tearing up a photograph of the Pope in 1992.

Joe Pesci criticised for resurfaced ‘slap’ comment about Sinead O’Connor

Read Sinead O’Connor’s open letter to Miley Cyrus

05:00 , Annabel Nugent

After the release of her viral music video for her hit single “Wrecking Ball”, Cyrus (then 20 years old) told Rolling Stone magazine that she’d been inspired by the O’Connor’s accompanying visuals for “Nothing Compares 2 U” (1990).

In response, O’Connor wrote to Cyrus “in the spirit of motherliness and with love” and told her that it was not “cool” to be “naked and licking sledgehammers in your videos”.

Sinead O’Connor’s open letter to Miley Cyrus about being ‘pimped’ resurfaces

Pink and Brandi Carlile perform beautiful tribute to Sinead O’Connor

04:00 , Annabel Nugent

Pink and Brandi Carlile performed a beautiful tribute to the Irish singer during their Wednesday (26 July) night concert in Cincinnati, Ohio after news of her death broke.

The two singers belted a powerful rendition of O’Connor’s famous “Nothing Compares 2 U” track.

P!nk and Brandi Carlile with a beautiful tribute to Sinéad O’Connor in Cincinnati last night….🥹🙏

pic.twitter.com/2cOSpk9LaN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 27, 2023

A world in mourning

03:00 , Annabel Nugent

Several impromptu and scheduled gatherings popped up around different areas of the country to honour Sinead O’Connor following news of her death.

Here’s a scene from one outside of Temple Bar on Thursday (27 July)

The story of Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – and her eventful encounter with Prince

02:00 , Annabel Nugent

While many are paying homage to O’Connor’s expansive musical and political legacy, others are remembering the singer for her 1990 cover of “Nothing Compares 2 U”.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares 2 U’ – and her eventful encounter with Prince

WATCH: Sinead O’Connor’s stand-out moments

01:00 , Annabel Nugent

Sinead O’Connor’s lifelong dedication to women’s rights

Sunday 30 July 2023 00:00 , Annabel Nugent

Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong advocacy of women’s rights following her death at the age of 56.

Sinead O’Connor’s lifelong dedication to women’s rights

Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate pays tribute to the late singer

Saturday 29 July 2023 23:00 , Annabel Nugent

Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate fondly recalled their time living together in the Nineties.

Nitin Sawhney paid tribute to the singer after her death.

“Back in the 90s she came over to my tiny room in a shared flat in Tooting and we jammed together for ages,” Sawhney wrote on Twitter.

“She was so kind to my flat mates including @MykolachiHello who she sweetly complimented on her red coat… She stayed in touch for a while afterwards and was always so supportive. I will miss her humility, her incredible voice and her honest, compassionate soul.”

Sinead O’Connor posted a video just days before her death

Saturday 29 July 2023 22:00 , Annabel Nugent

This heartbreaking video is believed to be Sinead O’Connor’s last in which the singer posted an emotional clip about the devasting impact her son’s suicide had on her.

O’Connor was vocal about her struggles with addiction and trauma

Saturday 29 July 2023 21:00 , Annabel Nugent

The Irish singer cancelled her 2021 tour in order to undergo a year of rehabilitation for both.

O’Connor, who had frequently spoken about her mental health issues over the years, said that the stress of 2020, as well as the death of a loved one, led to her being “briefly addicted to a drug other than weed”.

At the time, she had tweeted: “Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.

“I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life. Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.

“Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues,” she added.

Sinead O’Connor was finishing new album and reviewing tour dates before her death, say her managers

Saturday 29 July 2023 20:00 , Annabel Nugent

Sinead O’Connor had been “completing her new album”, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book, her management company has said.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time,” they added of the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who was found “unresponsive” by police at a residential address in south London on Wednesday (26 July).

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor was finishing new album before her death, say her managers

Read Helen Brown’s lovely obituary to Sinead O’Connor

Saturday 29 July 2023 19:00 , Annabel Nugent

“Hearing the awful news of Sinead O’Connor’s death (aged just 56) will transport many of us back to her culture-shocking appearance on Top of the Pops in 1990,” writes music critic Helen Brown.

“The voice was strangely soft, yet O’Connor reached deep into the awkward corners of every consonant like she was gouging at scabs. There was a scowl and a punch thrown as she ripped into the chorus.”

Sinead O’Connor, the Irish artist who put her pain, and the pain of others, into song

Fans applaud critically acclaimed documentary ‘Nothing Compares’

Saturday 29 July 2023 18:00 , Annabel Nugent

Many viewers have praised Kathryn Ferguson’s documentary since it arrived on Sky/Now on Saturday (29 July).

TV personality and journalist Amelia Dimoldenberg wrote on Twitter: “This is the most brilliant documentary on Sinéad O’Connor – a must watch.

“What a fearless woman, holding truth to power throughout her career. She never backed down from her beliefs, fighting for a more fair and honest world. She will be greatly missed.”

This is the most brilliant documentary on Sinéad O’Connor - a must watch. What a fearless woman, holding truth to power throughout her career. She never backed down from her beliefs, fighting for a more fair and honest world. She will be greatly missed 🩶🕊️ https://t.co/2jUVkqxxGA — Amelia Dimoldenberg (@ameliadimz) July 27, 2023

What is 'Nothing Compares’?

Saturday 29 July 2023 17:30 , Annabel Nugent

Kathryn Ferguson’s award-winning documentary about Sinead O’Connor, Nothing Compares, was released in 2022.

On Saturday (29 July), the documentary was made available to watch on Sky and NOW. While this was a pre-planned release, there is no doubt that the tragic timing of the documentary has attracted more viewers.

'The purest voice we will ever hear’

Saturday 29 July 2023 17:00 , Annabel Nugent

Speaking to The Guardian, producer David Holmes spoke about working with Sinead O’Connor’s final, unreleased album.

He recalls his time working with “the purest voice we will ever hear”.

In 2021, O’Connor announced that the album – No Veteran Dies Alone – was scheduled for release the following year. It was not released, perhaps delayed due to the death of her 17-year-old son Shane in January 2022.

Why are UK broadcasters not airing tributes to Sinead O’Connor?

Saturday 29 July 2023 16:30 , Annabel Nugent

Speaking about UK broadcaster’s decision not to air any tributes to Sinead O’Connor, former Channel 4 commissioner Steven D Wright told Variety: “The simple explanation is that she was underrated and not taken seriously.

“Only now are people saying, ‘Hang on, she was kind of an iconoclast for having spoken out against the Catholic Church when she did.’”

ITV, BBC and Channel 5 are not planning to air tributes

Saturday 29 July 2023 16:00 , Annabel Nugent

In the case of some high-profile celebrity deaths, including David Bowie and George Michael, broadcasters will scrap their schedules to assemble tributes to the star in question.

Variety, however, has confirmed that neither BBC, ITV, Channel 5, nor Channel 4 currently plan to air any specially packaged specials or tributes over the weekend.

ITV, BBC, and Channel 5 do not have plans to air tributes for Sinead O’Connor

Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces

Saturday 29 July 2023 15:30 , Annabel Nugent

The former Good Morning Britain host was among the celebrities to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor following the singer’s death.

Piers Morgan remembered her as a “wondrously gifted singer, fiercely intelligent, highly amusing, complex, uncompromising, provocative woman with many demons”.

Following the tribute, however, an NSFW email that O’Connor reportedly sent one of Morgan’s producers resurfaced.

Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces as presenter pays tribute

Sinead O’Connor’s death not treated as suspicious, police say

Saturday 29 July 2023 15:00 , Annabel Nugent

ICYMI: Police have said that the singer’s death is not being treated as suspicious.

London Inner South Coroner’s Court said no medical cause of death was given and an autopsy will be conducted.

The results of the autopsy could take “several weeks” and a decision on whether an inquest will be needed will be decided when they are are known.

Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about her son Shane days before she died

Saturday 29 July 2023 14:30 , Annabel Nugent

Days before her death, Sinead O’Connor shared a post on Twitter paying tribute to Shane.

She wrote: “#lostmy17yrOldSonToSuicidein2022. Been living as undead night creature since. He was the love of my life, the lamp of my soul. We were one soul in two halves. He was the only person who ever loved me unconditionally. I am lost in the bardo without him [sic].”

Bardo, in Tibetan Buddhism, is a state of existence between death and rebirth.

O’Connor shared her son Shane with Irish folk musician and producer Donal Lunny. Shane died in January 2022, after escaping a hospital where he was on suicide watch.

Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about her son Shane days before she died

Read Sinead O’Connor’s open letter to Miley Cyrus

Saturday 29 July 2023 14:05 , Annabel Nugent

Following Sinead O’Connor’s death, a number of stories from her life have resurfaced.

Among those is the open letter she wrote to Miley Cyrus in 2013 after the “Party in the USA” singer told Rolling Stone magazine that she had been inspired by the visuals for “Nothing Compares 2 U” (1990) for her “Wrecking Ball” music video.

In response, O’Connor told the young artist that it wasn’t “’cool’ to be naked and licking sledgehammers in your videos” and that she was in fact being “pimped” by the music industry.

Sinead O’Connor’s open letter to Miley Cyrus about being ‘pimped’ resurfaces

‘Nothing Compares’ director announces release on Sky / NOW

Saturday 29 July 2023 13:30 , Annabel Nugent

Kathryn Ferguson, the director of the critically acclaimed Sinead O’Connor documentary Nothing Compares, has spoken about the decision to move ahead with the release of the film on Sky and NOW this weekend following the death of the singer earlier this week.

“We had been scheduled to release Nothing Compares today on Sky / Now for a very long time and after lots of thought we are going to go ahead with that plan,” wrote Ferguson.

“The reaction to the film and love for Sinead has been palpable and we feel screening it this weekend is the right thing to do, so that people can see her in all her glory and hear her tell her side of the story. An option she was rarely granted by some facets or the media who spent so much of their time being reductive of all she had to say.

“Nothing Compares is a love letter to Sinéad. She meant the absolute world to me and I know she did to many of you. Watch the film, feel the rage, have a good cry and let’s remember the woman for her radical, magical ways and all she has done for us. I’ve never been prouder to be an Irish woman. Ar dheis Dé go raibh a hanam.”

We had been scheduled to release Nothing Compares today on Sky / Now for a very long time and after lots of thought we are going to go ahead with that plan. The reaction to the film and love for Sinead has been palpable and we feel screening it this weekend is the right 1/3 pic.twitter.com/hmpMqaUFuQ — Kathryn Ferguson (@Kath_Ferguson) July 29, 2023

How to watch ‘Nothing Compares’

Saturday 29 July 2023 13:00 , Annabel Nugent

Nothing Compares, the 2022 documentary that follows the life and career of Sinead O’Connor, is newly available to watch on Sky’s on-demand service and NOW.

If you don’t have Sky, Nothing Compares is also available to purchase or rent digitally on Amazon and Apple.

US viewers can watch the documentary on Paramount+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with a Showtime add-on subscription.

How to watch Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares’ documentary this weekend

Dermot O’Leary says he was left ‘broken’ watching one of Sinéad O’Connor’s performances

Saturday 29 July 2023 12:30 , Annabel Nugent

Pesci said he ‘would have slapped’ Sinead O’Connor over pope stunt

Saturday 29 July 2023 12:00 , Annabel Nugent

Goodfellas star Joe Pesci is being called out for historic comments in which he claimed he would have “slapped” Sinead O’Connor on Saturday Night Live, after she tore up a photo of the pope.

Joe Pesci criticised for resurfaced ‘slap’ comment about Sinead O’Connor

Russell Crowe recalls encounter with Sinéad O’Connor outside Irish pub

Saturday 29 July 2023 11:36 , Annabel Nugent

Following news of O’Connor’s death, Crowe recalled a chance encounter he had with the late singer outside a pub in Ireland last year.

“Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us,” the Kiwi actor wrote on Twitter. “Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up and pursued the woman.

“Thirty metres down the road the friend and the woman embraced and he waived me over. There under streetlights with mist on my breath, I met Sinéad,” Crowe wrote. “She looked in my eyes, and uttered with disarming softness, ‘Oh, it’s you Russell.’”

Last year, working in Ireland, having a pint in the cold outside a Dalkey pub with some new friends, a woman with purpose strode past us. Puffy parker zipped to the nape and her bowed head covered in a scarf. One of my new friends muttered an exclamation, jumped up — Russell Crowe (@russellcrowe) July 26, 2023

The Unhinged star continued by writing that O’Connor then joined him and his friends at a table as they engaged in a “conversation without fences,” that included discussions about a recent Dublin heatwave, local and American politics, the ongoing fight for indigenous recognition, her memories of New Zealand, faith, music, movies, and her brother.

“When her second cup was taking on the night air, she rose, embraced us all and strode away into the fog-dimmed streetlights,” Crowe wrote. “We sat there the four of us and variously expressed the same thing. What an amazing woman. Peace be with your courageous heart Sinéad.”

Watch: Sinead O’Connor shared a final video just days before her death

Saturday 29 July 2023 11:00 , Annabel Nugent

Inside Sinead O’Connor and Madonna’s fraught history

Saturday 29 July 2023 10:30 , Annabel Nugent

The two singers famously did not get along, with O’Connor claiming the “Like a Virgin” singer behaved in “an abusive way” toward her.

“Madonna is probably the hugest role model for women in America,” O’Connor noted. “There’s a woman who people look up to as being a woman who campaigns for women’s rights. A woman who, in an abusive way toward me, said that I look like I had a run-in with a lawnmower and that I was about as sexy as a Venetian blind.

“Now there’s the woman that America looks up to as being a campaigner for women, slagging off another woman for not being sexy.”

Inside Sinead O’Connor and Madonna’s fraught history

Sinead O’Connor previously revealed instructions she gave her children in event of her death

Saturday 29 July 2023 10:00 , Annabel Nugent

In a 2021 interview with People magazine about her memoir Rememberings, O’Connor revealed that she had told her children to call her accountant before the emergency services if she died.

Read here for more information on why she advised them to do so:

Sinead O’Connor previously revealed instructions she gave children in event of death

How to watch the Sinead O’Connor documentary ‘Nothing Compares’ tonight

Saturday 29 July 2023 09:30 , Annabel Nugent

Fans of the singer will have another chance to watch the documentary, originally released in 2022, from Saturday (29 July).

Nothing Compares will air on Sky Documentaries at 2am on Saturday morning, after which it will be available on Sky’s on-demand service and NOW. US viewers can watch the documentary on Paramount+, Hulu and Amazon Prime Video with a Showtime add-on subscription.

How to watch Sinead O’Connor’s ‘Nothing Compares’ documentary this weekend

O’Connor called Piers Morgan a ‘crawling sliming little gutter maggot’ in 1994 letter

Saturday 29 July 2023 09:00 , Inga Parkel

In another one of O’Connor’s resurfaced letters written to Morgan, the Irish singer called the TV presenter a “crawling sliming little gutter maggot”.

It’s unclear what the context for this spat was, but it is an epithet that the former Good Morning Britain host proudly shared with the world, according to New York Magazine.

Annie Lennox pays tribute to ‘raw, wounded, fearless’ Sinead O’Connor

Saturday 29 July 2023 05:30 , Inga Parkel

Annie Lennox has joined the chorus of fellow entertainers who have shared tributes to Sinead O’Connor after her death on Wednesday.

The “Sweet Dreams” singer shared her thoughts about the Irish star’s death on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Sinead … You bared your soul… Shared your brilliance Through exquisite artistry,” she wrote.

“Your incredible voice... Fierce and fragile. Lioness and lamb, sweet singing bird keenly tuned, trembling... Tip-toeing along the high wire, or stamping the ground [...] Raw, Wounded, Fearless … “

Sinead …

You bared your soul…

Shared your brilliance

Through exquisite artistry

Your incredible voice..

Fierce and fragile

Lioness and lamb

Sweet singing bird

Keenly tuned

Trembling..

Tip-toeing along the high wire

Or stamping the ground

Raw

Wounded

Fearless … pic.twitter.com/QyCX2TT1fn — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) July 27, 2023

In the years leading up to her death, O’Connor was vocal about her struggles with addiction and trauma

Saturday 29 July 2023 04:30 , Inga Parkel

The Irish singer cancelled her 2021 tour in order to undergo a year of rehabilitation for both.

O’Connor, who had frequently spoken about her mental health issues over the years, said that the stress of 2020, as well as the death of a loved one, led to her being “briefly addicted to a drug other than weed”.

At the time, she had tweeted: “Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.

“I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life. Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.

“Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues,” she added.

Sinead O’Connor speaks up for abortion rights in archival footage

Saturday 29 July 2023 02:00 , Inga Parkel

O’Connor was well-known for her lifelong dedication to women’s rights.

Here’s an archival clip of the late Dublin-born singer speaking up for abortion rights:

Remember when #SineadOConnor spoke up for abortion rights and called out abuses when so few were willing to? #Abortion #AbortionRights #SexualAssault pic.twitter.com/kMQUoo2I8f — National NOW (@NationalNOW) July 27, 2023

Dublin’s Samuel Beckett Bridge honours O’Connor with beautiful light display

Saturday 29 July 2023 01:30 , Inga Parkel

The Samuel Beckett Bridge in Dublin tonight. ❤️ #SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/Vt3eKuzD9S — Dave Keegan (@davepaulkeegan) July 27, 2023

Former First Lady of California pays tribute

Saturday 29 July 2023 01:00 , Inga Parkel

Former First Lady of California, Maria Shriver, has paid her respects to O’Connor.

The ex-wife of former California Governor and Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a clip of her 1990 interview with the Irish singer.

“She truly was one of a kind, and will be missed, but not forgotten,” Shriver wrote.

Nothing compared to her. I was lucky enough to get to interview #SineadOConnor in August of 1990, for my tv special, Cutting Edge. These are just a few of the things we talked about, but I was always struck with the profound way that Sinead handled her fame, her talent, her… pic.twitter.com/0wMjzMcBDK — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 27, 2023

‘Nothing Compares 2 U’: Heartbroken fans sing Sinead O’Connor hit at Dublin’s Wall of Fame tribute

Friday 28 July 2023 20:30 , Inga Parkel

Crowds gather at the Wall of Fame to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor. (PA)

Dozens of people have gathered at the Wall of Fame in Dublin’s Temple Bar to pay tribute to Sinead O’Connor. The Dublin-born musician died on Wednesday aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London. Fans gathered to pay their respects and in a poignant moment sang two of her hits, Black Boys On Mopeds and Nothing Compares 2 U. Tributes continue to pour in for the star from across the world.

Sinead O’Connor’s south London neighbours had no idea who their friendly new neighbour had been

Friday 28 July 2023 20:00 , Inga Parkel

Earlier this month, Sinead O’Connor reportedly moved into a penthouse in south London, however, her neigbhbours had no idea who the singer was.

According to The Times, the late singer’s Herne Hill apartment neighbours realised just who their new neighbour had been after the announcement of her death.

The outlet also revealed that O’Connor told her neighbours she had moved back to the capital city to feel less lonely.

One of O’Connor’s neigbours, Pushpakumara Moragamana, said that the singer would “regularly smoke cigarettes outside the building and spoke about religion, mental health and her son’s death.

The neighbour also said he once had an emotional conversation in which O’Connor cried about how she felt “devastated and depressed” after the loss of her son.

Moragamana and O’Conner reportedly also spoke about the singer’s religion.

The neighbour revealed that the singer would “speak proudly” about the Muslim religion and her reasons for converting. “She was very passionate talking about it,” he added.

WATCH: Sinead O’Connor’s stand-out moments

Friday 28 July 2023 19:35 , Inga Parkel

Sinead O’Connor’s withering Piers Morgan snub resurfaces as presenter pays tribute

Friday 28 July 2023 17:30 , Inga Parkel

Sinead O’Connor’s brutal rejection of Piers Morgan’s invitation to feature as a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has resurfaced following her death aged 56.

Since word of her passing, numerous high-profile figures have paid tribute, including Morgan, who remembered her as a “wondrously gifted singer, fiercely intelligent, highly amusing, complex, uncompromising, provocative woman with many demons”.

Accompanying the post, the 58-year-old broadcaster included a photo of the two standing together in the ITV studio.

“Knew her for 35 years & we had some ferocious spats but also some great Guinness-fuelled make-ups. She was a unique character. Sad day,” the broadcaster, 58, tweeted.

To the delight of many O’Connor fans, one such spat has resurfaced across social media.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor and Piers Morgan (Getty Images)

Broadcaster had apparently invited the late singer to appear on ITV’s ‘Good Morning Britain’

Sinead O’Connor was finishing new album and reviewing tour dates before her death, say her managers

Friday 28 July 2023 17:00 , Inga Parkel

Sinead O’Connor had been “completing her new album”, reviewing tour dates for next year and was also considering “opportunities” around a movie of her book, her management company has said.

“Wonderful plans were afoot at this time,” they added of the Grammy-winning singer and songwriter who was found “unresponsive” by police at a residential address in south London on Wednesday (26 July).

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor (PA)

Grammy-winning Irish singer died on 26 July, aged 56

‘She was deemed mad and unpredictable’: The day Sinead O’Connor tore up a photo of the Pope on Saturday Night Live

Friday 28 July 2023 16:30 , Inga Parkel

On ‘Saturday Night Live’ in 1992 (SN (SNL)

Thirty years ago, a young Sinéad O’Connor shocked America with her political protest on ‘Saturday Night Live’. She was promptly banned for life by broadcaster NBC, pelted with eggs in the street and booed during live shows. Ed Power reflects on the impact of that night and the contrasting reactions in the US and Ireland

Sinead O’Connor documentary: How to watch late singer’s film Nothing Compares in the UK

Friday 28 July 2023 16:00 , Inga Parkel

A documentary about the life and career of Sinead O’Connor will air days after the shock announcement of her death, aged 56.

According to those who’d known O’Connor, she’d made the move to the city in recent months in order to feel less lonely after the suicide of her 17-year-old son Shane last year.

In October, the documentary Nothing Compares was released in cinemas. The title is derived from O’Connor’s 1990 cover of the Prince-written ballad, “Nothing Compares 2 U”, which was an international hit and topped the charts in several countries, including Ireland, the UK and the US.

Here’s how to watch it:

Sinead O’Connor (PA)

Directed by Kathryn Ferguson, ‘Nothing Compares’ was originally released in cinemas last year

Watch: Powerful Sinéad O'Connor moment left Dermot O'Leary 'broken' following singer's death

Friday 28 July 2023 15:30 , Peony Hirwani

‘It isn’t good’: Sinead O’Connor’s heartbreaking final video just days before her tragic death

Friday 28 July 2023 15:00 , Peony Hirwani

This heartbreaking video is believed to be Sinead O’Connor’s last in which the singer posted an emotional clip about the devasting impact her son’s suicide had on her.

Watch Sinead O’Connor’s heartbreaking final video just days before her tragic death

Annie Lennox pays tribute to ‘raw, wounded, fearless’ Sinead O’Connor

Friday 28 July 2023 14:30 , Peony Hirwani

Annie Lennox has joined the chorus of fellow entertainers who have shared tributes to Sinead O’Connor after her death on Wednesday.

The “Sweet Dreams” singer shared her thoughts about the Irish star’s death on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Sinead … You bared your soul… Shared your brilliance Through exquisite artistry,” she wrote.

“Your incredible voice... Fierce and fragile. Lioness and lamb, sweet singing bird keenly tuned, trembling... Tip-toeing along the high wire, or stamping the ground [...] Raw, Wounded, Fearless …”

Sinead …

You bared your soul…

Shared your brilliance

Through exquisite artistry

Your incredible voice..

Fierce and fragile

Lioness and lamb

Sweet singing bird

Keenly tuned

Trembling..

Tip-toeing along the high wire

Or stamping the ground

Raw

Wounded

Fearless … pic.twitter.com/QyCX2TT1fn — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) July 27, 2023

Friday 28 July 2023 14:00 , Peony Hirwani

Rest in peace Sinead O’Connor.

Nothing compares 2 U and nobody ever will.#SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/bjq3kqvDBk — All On The Board (@allontheboard) July 26, 2023

No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death

Friday 28 July 2023 13:30 , Peony Hirwani

No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on Thursday (27 July).

The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.

Pink and Brandi Carlile perform beautiful tribute to Sinead O’Connor

Friday 28 July 2023 13:00 , Peony Hirwani

Pink and Brandi Carlile performed a beautiful tribute to the Irish singer during their Wednesday (26 July) night concert in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The two singers belted a powerful rendition of O’Connor’s famous “Nothing Compares 2 U” track.

P!nk and Brandi Carlile with a beautiful tribute to Sinéad O’Connor in Cincinnati last night….🥹🙏

pic.twitter.com/2cOSpk9LaN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 27, 2023

How to watch Sinead O’Connor documentary ‘Nothing Compares’

Friday 28 July 2023 12:30 , Peony Hirwani

The award-winning documentary about Sinead O’Connor’s life is set to broadcast on Saturday (July 29) on Sky and NOW, following the singer’s death at the age of 56.

The documentary, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, tells the story of O’Connor’s rise to fame, with archival footage from 1987-1993.

According to reports, the two-hour documentary will be broadcast on television for the first time and will air exclusively on Sky Documentaries at 2 am and again at 9 pm on Saturday 29 July.

It will also be available on demand and on the streaming service NOW.

Lawnmowers and ripped Pope pictures: Inside Sinead O’Connor and Madonna’s fraught history

Friday 28 July 2023 12:00 , Peony Hirwani

Since the unexpected news of Sinead O’Connor’s death broke, stories and forgotten facts about her career have started to resurface – one of these being her feud with fellow artist Madonna.

Read more:

Inside Sinead O’Connor and Madonna’s fraught history

Joe Pesci: Resurfaced SNL clip shows actor saying he ‘would have slapped’ Sinead O’Connor over pope stunt

Friday 28 July 2023 11:30 , Peony Hirwani

Joe Pesci is being called out for historic comments that saw him claim he would have “slapped” Sinead O’Connor on Saturday Night Live, after she tore up a photo of the pope.

The Goodfellas actor appeared on US sketch show SNL back in October 1992, one week after the Irish singer, who died on Wednesday (26 July) aged 56.

O’Connor had performed a cover version of Bob Marley song “War” on an episode hosted by Tim Robbins, following which she controversially ripped up a photo of Pope John Paul II, and stated to the camera: “Fight the real enemy.”

Read more:

Joe Pesci criticised for resurfaced ‘slap’ comment about Sinead O’Connor

Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about her son Shane days before she died

Friday 28 July 2023 11:00 , Peony Hirwani

Sinead O’Connor’s final post on social media before her death was a heartbreaking tribute to her son, Shane, who died last year by suicide aged 17.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about her son Shane days before she died

Mourners on both sides of the Irish Sea gathered to pay their respects to Sinead O'Connor

Friday 28 July 2023 10:30 , Peony Hirwani

Hundreds of people gathered at the London Irish Centre, in North London, for an evening celebrating the “Nothing Compares 2 U” singer’s life and music.

Famous members of the Irish diaspora from comedian Sharon Horgan to DJ Annie Mac attended the event.

Attendees were treated to a reading of one of O’Connor’s letters by actress Lisa Dwan, as well as a rendition of “Take Me To Church”, led by comedian Aisling Bea.

Irish singer Moncrieff said it was “really special” to be at the event.

“It was really special just to be a part of it,” he said. “To be around people who knew Sinead and were a part of her life was just a privilege.

“I’m an artist from Waterford, I moved to London a few years ago.

“Just to be in that room, in that energy, to celebrate someone so important in Irish culture and the history of Ireland, and Irish music, I wouldn’t have missed it.”

Blanid Lynn, from Northern Ireland, said that the event was “amazing”.

“Tonight was really amazing, Sinead was such a role model and an icon, a fantastic artist, and a voice for everyone who didn’t have a voice,” she said.

‘Nothing Compares 2 U’: Heartbroken fans sing Sinead O’Connor hit at Dublin’s Wall of Fame tribute

Friday 28 July 2023 10:00 , Peony Hirwani

Moment fans sing Nothing Compares 2 U in Sinead O’Connor Wall of Fame tribute

Sinead O’Connor’s south London neighbours had no idea who their friendly new neighbour had been

Friday 28 July 2023 09:30 , Peony Hirwani

Earlier this month, Sinead O’Connor reportedly moved into a penthouse in south London, however, her neigbhbours had no idea who the singer was.

According to The Times, the late singer’s Herne Hill apartment neighbours realised just who their new neighbour had been after the announcement of her death.

The outlet also revealed that O’Connor told her neighbours she had moved back to the capital city to feel less lonely.

One of O’Connor’s neigbours, Pushpakumara Moragamana, said that the singer would “regularly smoke cigarettes outside the building and spoke about religion, mental health and her son’s death.

The neighbour also said he once had an emotional conversation in which O’Connor cried about how she felt “devastated and depressed” after the loss of her son.

Moragamana and O’Conner reportedly also spoke about the singer’s religion.

The neighbour revealed that the singer would “speak proudly” about the Muslim religion and her reasons for converting. “She was very passionate talking about it,” he added.

‘Trailblazer’ Sinead O’Connor led the way, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill says

Friday 28 July 2023 09:00 , Peony Hirwani

Sinn Fein’s vice president, Michelle O’Neill paid tribute to Sinead O’Connor who died on Wednesday aged 56.

“Ireland’s lost one of its greats. Such a hugely talented female artist, a real trailblazer and obviously my thoughts are with her family and all who loved her,” O’Neil said.

Sinead O’Connor led the way, Sinn Fein vice president Michelle O’Neill says

Voices: I can’t believe I agree with Morrissey, but he’s right on Sinéad O’Connor

Friday 28 July 2023 08:30 , Peony Hirwani

“Her influence cannot be overlooked: she was a trailblazer, an activist. Sinéad was the first proponent of #MeToo, decades before it became a global movement. To me, she was a prophet,” writes Chas Newkey-Burden.

Opinion: I can’t believe I agree with Morrissey on Sinéad O’Connor

Sinead O’Connor lit a torch for so many of us, says filmmaker

Friday 28 July 2023 08:00 , Peony Hirwani

Sinead O’Connor’s “fire lit a torch for so many of us… particularly those who really needed her light”, the director of a documentary about the late singer has said.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor lit a torch for so many of us, says filmmaker

‘Her talent was unmatched’: The world pays tribute to Sinead O’Connor

Friday 28 July 2023 07:30 , Peony Hirwani

‘Her talent was unmatched’: The world pays tribute to Sinead O’Connor

How to watch Sinead O’Connor documentary ‘Nothing Compares’

Friday 28 July 2023 07:18 , Peony Hirwani

The award-winning documentary about Sinead O’Connor’s life is set to broadcast on Saturday (July 29) on Sky and NOW, following the singer’s death at the age of 56.

The documentary, directed by Kathryn Ferguson, tells the story of O’Connor’s rise to fame, with archival footage from 1987-1993.

According to reports, the two-hour documentary will be broadcast on television for the first time and will air exclusively on Sky Documentaries at 2 am and again at 9 pm on Saturday 29 July.

It will also be available on demand and on the streaming service NOW.

Sinead O’Connor previously revealed instructions she gave her children in event of her death

Friday 28 July 2023 07:00 , Peony Hirwani

Sinead O’Connor gave her children specific instructions to use in the event of her death.

In a 2021 interview with People magazine about her memoir Rememberings, O’Connor revealed that she had told her children to call her accountant before the emergency services if she died.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor previously revealed instructions she gave children in event of death

His campaign forced Sinead O'Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he is a Cabinet minister

Friday 28 July 2023 06:30 , Peony Hirwani

Death threats forced Irish pop singer Sinead O’Connor to call off a peace concert in Jerusalem in the summer of 1997. At the time, a young man named Itamar Ben-Gvir took credit for the campaign against her.

Today, he is Israel’s national security minister.

Read more:

His campaign forced Sinead O'Connor to scrap a 1997 Jerusalem concert. Now he is a Cabinet minister

Sinead O’Connor’s brutal snub of Piers Morgan resurfaces after TV presenter honours ‘wondrously gifted singer’

Friday 28 July 2023 06:00 , Peony Hirwani

Sinead O’Connor’s brutal rejection of Piers Morgan’s invitation to feature as a guest on ITV’s Good Morning Britain has resurfaced following her death aged 56.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor’s brutal Piers Morgan snub resurfaces after presenter shares tribute

Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about death of son days before she died

Friday 28 July 2023 05:30 , Peony Hirwani

Sinead O’Connor’s final post on social media before her death was a heartbreaking tribute to her son, Shane, who died last year by suicide aged 17.

Read more:

Sinead O’Connor shared heartbreaking post about death of son days before she died

No medical cause given for Sinead O’Connor’s death

Friday 28 July 2023 05:00 , Peony Hirwani

No medical cause was given in the death of Sinead O’Connor and an autopsy will be carried out, London Inner South Coroner’s Court said on Thursday (27 July).

The result of the autopsy may not be available for several weeks, according to a statement on the court website.

Former First Lady of California pays tribute

Friday 28 July 2023 04:00 , Inga Parkel

Former First Lady of California, Maria Shriver, has paid her respects to O’Connor.

The ex-wife of former California Governor and Terminator actor Arnold Schwarzenegger shared a clip of her 1990 interview with the Irish singer.

“She truly was one of a kind, and will be missed, but not forgotten,” Shriver wrote.

Nothing compared to her. I was lucky enough to get to interview #SineadOConnor in August of 1990, for my tv special, Cutting Edge. These are just a few of the things we talked about, but I was always struck with the profound way that Sinead handled her fame, her talent, her… pic.twitter.com/0wMjzMcBDK — Maria Shriver (@mariashriver) July 27, 2023

Presenter and producer Siobhán McAndrew pays tribute to Sinéad O’Connor

Friday 28 July 2023 03:30 , Inga Parkel

“You were so loved by so many Sinéad O’Connor,” Siobhán McAndrew wrote on Twitter along with a video of the “Jackie” singer taking the stage at the RTÉ Choice Music earlier this year.

“This video was taken just 4 months ago at the @choiceprize awards in Dublin and the atmosphere in the room when Sinéad took to the stage was just electric,” McAndrew added. “I’m sorry the world was so cruel to you. Rest in Power Irish Princess.”

You were so loved by so many #SineadOConnor 🙏🏻



This video was taken just 4 months ago at the @choiceprize awards in Dublin and the atmosphere in the room when Sinéad took to the stage was just electric ⚡️



I’m sorry the world was so cruel to you.

Rest in Power Irish Princess 🤍 pic.twitter.com/TfnKMl9Q2f — Siobhán McAndrew (@Shiv_Mc_A) July 26, 2023

A world in mourning

Friday 28 July 2023 03:00 , Inga Parkel

Several impromptu and scheduled gatherings have popped up around different areas of the country to honour Sinead O’Connor. Here’s a scene from one outside of Temple Bar.

Crowds gathering here in Temple Bar to pay respects to Sinéad O’Connor ❤️ pic.twitter.com/9R0ukIX7J7 — Hot Press (@hotpress) July 27, 2023

Pink and Brandi Carlile perform beautiful tribute to Sinead O’Connor

Friday 28 July 2023 02:30 , Inga Parkel

Pink and Brandi Carlile performed a beautiful tribute to the Irish singer during their Wednesday (26 July) night concert in Cincinnati, Ohio.

The two singers belted a powerful rendition of O’Connor’s famous “Nothing Compares 2 U” track.

P!nk and Brandi Carlile with a beautiful tribute to Sinéad O’Connor in Cincinnati last night….🥹🙏

pic.twitter.com/2cOSpk9LaN — Wu Tang is for the Children (@WUTangKids) July 27, 2023

Friday 28 July 2023 02:00 , Inga Parkel

Rest in peace Sinead O’Connor.

Nothing compares 2 U and nobody ever will.#SineadOConnor pic.twitter.com/bjq3kqvDBk — All On The Board (@allontheboard) July 26, 2023

Friday 28 July 2023 00:30 , Inga Parkel

Thursday 27 July 2023 22:30 , Inga Parkel

Sinead O’Connor’s lifelong dedication to women’s rights: ‘We aren’t merely objects of desire’

Thursday 27 July 2023 22:00 , Inga Parkel

Sinead O’Connor is being remembered for her lifelong advocacy of women’s rights following her death at the age of 56.

The Grammy-winning Irish singer, who was best known for her rendition of Prince’s “Nothing Compares 2 U,” rose to fame in the mid-1980s. However, her career wasn’t without its controversy, as O’Connor was known to prioritise her beliefs above the opinions and expectations of the industry.

Read more:

(AP)

Irish singer was vocal advocate for women in the music industry and reproductive rights

Annie Lennox pays tribute to ‘raw, wounded, fearless’ Sinead O’Connor

Thursday 27 July 2023 21:45 , Nicole Vassell

Annie Lennox has joined the chorus of fellow entertainers who have shared tributes to Sinead O’Connor after her death on Wednesday.

The “Sweet Dreams” singer shared her thoughts about the Irish star’s death on Twitter on Thursday afternoon.

“Sinead … You bared your soul… Shared your brilliance Through exquisite artistry,” she wrote.

“Your incredible voice... Fierce and fragile. Lioness and lamb, sweet singing bird keenly tuned, trembling... Tip-toeing along the high wire, or stamping the ground [...] Raw, Wounded, Fearless … “

Sinead …

You bared your soul…

Shared your brilliance

Through exquisite artistry

Your incredible voice..

Fierce and fragile

Lioness and lamb

Sweet singing bird

Keenly tuned

Trembling..

Tip-toeing along the high wire

Or stamping the ground

Raw

Wounded

Fearless … pic.twitter.com/QyCX2TT1fn — Annie Lennox (@AnnieLennox) July 27, 2023

Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate pays tribute to late singer

Thursday 27 July 2023 15:30 , Peony Hirwani

Sinead O’Connor’s former flatmate Nitin Sawhney has paid tribute to the singer after her death.

“Devastated to hear of the passing of Sinead O’Connor,” the musician and producer wrote on Twitter on Wednesday (26 July).

“Back in the 90s she came over to my tiny room in a shared flat in Tooting and we jammed together for ages,” Sawhney added. “She was so kind to my flat mates including @MykolachiHello who she sweetly complimented on her red coat…

:She stayed in touch for a while afterwards and was always so supportive. I will miss her humility, her incredible voice and her honest, compassionate soul.”

Devastated to hear of the passing of #SineadOConnor . Back in the 90’s she came over to my tiny room in a shared flat in Tooting and we jammed together for ages. She was so kind to my flat mates including @MykolachiHello who she sweetly complimented on her red coat… She stayed… — Nitin Sawhney (@thenitinsawhney) July 26, 2023

In the years leading up to her death, O’Connor was vocal about her struggles with addiction and trauma.

Thursday 27 July 2023 13:30 , Peony Hirwani

The Irish singer cancelled her 2021 tour in order to undergo a year of rehabilitation for both.

O’Connor, who had frequently spoken about her mental health issues over the years, said that the stress of 2020, as well as the death of a loved one, led to her being “briefly addicted to a drug other than weed”.

At the time, she had tweeted: “Message for folks who have tickets for next year’s shows: those shows are being postponed until 2022 so that I may go into a one year trauma and addiction treatment program because I had a very traumatic six years and this year was the end of it but now recovery starts.

“I grew up with a lot of trauma and abuse. I then went straight into the music business. And never learned really how to make a normal life. Never took proper time to heal. Wasn’t ready to either.

“Music business is a very unforgiving place for artists who need to postpone due to emotional or mental health issues,” she added.

Sinead O’Connor: Police issue statement after Irish singer’s death

Thursday 27 July 2023 11:40 , Peony Hirwani

Police have issued a statement on the death of Sinead O’Connor.

The Irish musician died on Wednesday (26 July) aged 56, after being found “unresponsive” in “a residential address” in the Lambeth area of London.

According to The Irish Sun, police said in a statement that O’Connor “was pronounced dead at the scene” and that her “death is not being treated as suspicious”.

Read more:

Police issue statement after Sinead O’Connor’s death