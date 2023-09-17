Sinead Gorey’s Debut Runway Show Was a Britpop Fever Dream

Rising London designer and all-around party girl Sinead Gorey just made her London Fashion Week runway debut for Spring/Summer 2024, after inviting us into her strip club saloon for last season’s presentation. Crafted as a love letter to London, the Britpop-infused collection celebrated all the things that Britain does best, from punk to rave and everything in between.

Alongside marking Gorey's runway debut, the collection also presented her first-ever footwear collection: a collaboration with Buffalo, alongside a foray into resort wear -- showcasing swimwear styles and cover-ups. Read on for our summary of Sinead Gorey's SS24.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Sinead Gorey (@sineadgoreylondon)

WHO: Gorey's runway audience included London it-girls, friends, family and supporters.

WHERE: Hosted at Beaconsfield Gallery on London's Newport Street, the raw-edged exterior of the location offered the perfect juxtaposition to Gorey's acid brights and rave-inspired nostalgia.

TOUCH: Studded leather took over footwear silhouettes, while delicate lace landed in the form of leggings, trousers and dresses alongside woollen two-pieces, acid-wash denim and cutesy details like miniature bows on nails.

SEE: In signature Gorey style, the collection offered a series of figure-hugging and curve-enhancing silhouettes, complete with Trompe L'oeil designs and gradient tones. Elsewhere, Britpop references arrived as Union Jack boots (undoubtedly in homage to Ginger Spice) alongside

HEAR: A club-inspired soundtrack accompanied the nostalgia-infused showcase, with a finale that echoed The Clash's "London Calling."

TASTE: Body-skimming silhouettes continue to rule the runway, alongside pairing lace layers with statement garments and sheer tops. Ribbons and bows are beginning to infiltrate our beauty regimes in more ways than one, and are no longer reserved for just your hair.