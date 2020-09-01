Sinch AB (publ): Sinch completes first part of acquisition of ACL Mobile

Stockholm, Sweden – Sinch AB (publ) – XSTO: SINCH



Sinch AB (publ), a global leader in cloud communications for mobile customer engagement, today announces that the first part of the acquisition of ACL Mobile Limited has been completed. On June 15, 2020, Sinch announced that the company had entered into a definitive agreement to acquire ACL Mobile in two stages, where the first stage encompasses the majority of the outstanding shares in ACL Mobile and a call option to acquire the remaining shares after December 1, 2020.

Founded in 2000, ACL Mobile is a leading provider of cloud communications services in India and Southeast Asia. Its platform enables businesses to interact with their customers through multiple channels including SMS, voice, email, IP messaging, and WhatsApp. The company serves more than 500 enterprise customers and is particularly successful in the Banking and Financial Services industry, where ACL’s proprietary Axiom platform offers intelligent routing and granular access controls that specifically caters to the stringent security requirements of demanding financial institutions.

“I'm tremendously pleased that ACL is now a part of Sinch, which positions us for growth in one of the world's most dynamic growth markets”, comments Oscar Werner, CEO of Sinch.

Sinch brings businesses and people closer with tools enabling personal engagement. Its leading cloud communications platform lets businesses reach every mobile phone on the planet, in seconds or less, through mobile messaging, voice and video. Sinch is a trusted software provider to mobile operators, and its platform powers business-critical communications for many of the world’s largest companies. Sinch has been profitable and fast-growing since its foundation in 2008. It is headquartered in Stockholm, Sweden, and has local presence in more than 30 countries. Shares are traded at NASDAQ Stockholm: XSTO:SINCH. Visit us at sinch.com.

