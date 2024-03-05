Sinbad Returns to Instagram After First Public Appearance Since 2020 Stroke, Tells Fans ‘Miracles Happen’

The legendary comedian made a virtual appearance during the 'A Different World' cast's 10-city HBCU tour

sinbad/instagram Sinbad, March 2024

Sinbad is feeling the love!

In his first Instagram post since 2022, the comedian, 67, reflected on the overwhelmingly positive response to his first public appearance since having a stroke in 2020.

On Feb. 29, he joined other members of the A Different World cast via Zoom for the first stop on a 10-city tour of historically Black colleges and universities at the Atlanta University Center in Atlanta.

“Thank you for your prayers, support, and positive thoughts. They’ve carried me this far and will see me through to the finish line. It really is a different world out here!” he captioned an Instagram Reel published Monday.

In the clip, the legendary comedian, born David Adkins, sat in a chair as he watched a video of the event.

“Man, that was so cool,” he said, looking up at the camera as the audience erupted in applause.

“That’s beautiful,” the actor said of the recording, which showed an auditorium filled with students watching him on a large screen.

Sinbad told his fans he was surprised that the college kids knew who he was.

Nykieria Chaney/Getty Sinbad speaks with the audience at Martin Luther King Jr. International Chapel at Morehouse College

The actor starred as Coach Walter Oakes on the NBC sitcom, which ran for six seasons, from Sept. 24, 1987 to July 9, 1993. The show was a spin-off to The Cosby Show, following Denise Huxtable (Lisa Bonet) and the life of students at Hillman College, a fictional HBCU in Virginia.

NBCU Photo Bank Cast of "A Different World"

In addition to the outpouring of support from students, Sinbad’s Instagram section was filled with well-wishes from his peers.

“❤❤❤🔥🔥🔥🔥 GREAT TO SEE YOU BROTHER,” Terry Crews wrote.

Judd Apatow added, “Glad to see you doing so well! You were always riotously hilarious and super nice to everyone at the clubs when I was starting out. An inspiration to so many.”

Daniel Knighton/Getty Sinbad, January 2020

Holly Robinson Peete, Cedric the Entertainer, Howie Mandel, Wanda Sykes and more also expressed their happiness for seeing Sinbad in good spirits.

“Those words are important, and I feel it — I feel those prayers,” Sinbad said in the video clip.

The Good Burger star also let his fans know that he’s received emails from people who are dealing with similar health situations who have submitted messages through his website and that he intends to reply to as many as he possibly can.

Before ending his video, he shared a promise with those who have kept supporting him going through tough times.

“Expect to see more of me soon, and don’t freak out if you turn around and I’m standing right behind you. ‘Sinbad, I can’t believe you’re here!’ You can’t believe it? You better believe it. Miracles happen,” he concluded.

Sinbad suffered a stroke in October 2020, his family confirmed a few weeks later. In November 2022, his family shared an update on Instagram and his website, explaining that the stroke was triggered after a blood clot traveled from his heart to his brain.

"The family believes, without exception, Sinbad is here because of the multitude of prayers from all who know and love him," his family's 2022 statement reads. "We are eternally grateful. Every outpouring of love and the memories of how he has touched all of you have not gone unheard, unseen, or unfelt. Thank you. You have lifted his spirits along the way and inspired the entire family."

