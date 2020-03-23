Sinai Health Foundation launches fund to support front-line staff and employees

TORONTO, March 23, 2020 /CNW/ - Sinai Health Foundation is launching a fundraising campaign to support the well-being of the front-line staff and hospital employees of Mount Sinai and Bridgepoint Active Healthcare during the COVID-19 pandemic.

The Sinai Health CEO Fund is designed to provide Dr. Gary Newton with unrestricted funds to support emerging and unforeseen needs not covered by government, and to support mission-critical projects at Sinai Health's Mount Sinai Hospital and Bridgepoint Active Healthcare.

Sinai Health Foundation CEO Louis de Melo said the new fund is a way to stay agile during unprecedented times, adding one of the biggest challenges remains how to foresee what the hospitals needs will be day-to-day.

"Many people have asked us how they can help," de Melo said. "The best way for us to support our hospitals is to raise the funds that allow Dr. Gary Newton and Sinai Health to have the maximum flexibility to address the needs of their front-line staff and employees, whatever they may be."

De Melo said the organization is currently exploring partnerships with vendors operating at Mount Sinai Hospital and Bridgepoint Active Healthcare, to provide morale-boosting meals and hot beverages for the many people across Sinai Health working tirelessly to provide the best of care and essential services across the hospitals.

"As we manage through this COVID-19 pandemic, our front-line staff are playing an essential role providing life-saving care," said de Melo. "We want to take care of our staff as they take care of us, including all Sinai Health employees supporting the operation of our hospitals. Something as simple as a coffee or a pre-packaged meal can go a long way towards boosting morale."

Sinai Health Foundation has been closely monitoring the developments related to the spread of COVID-19. The health and well-being of everyone in the Sinai Health community remains its top priority.

To support Sinai Health in providing life-saving care, online donations can be made at sinaiCEOfund.ca.

