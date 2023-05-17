Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SHCHAN) Might Have The Makings Of A Multi-Bagger

Did you know there are some financial metrics that can provide clues of a potential multi-bagger? In a perfect world, we'd like to see a company investing more capital into its business and ideally the returns earned from that capital are also increasing. Ultimately, this demonstrates that it's a business that is reinvesting profits at increasing rates of return. So on that note, Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad (KLSE:SHCHAN) looks quite promising in regards to its trends of return on capital.

Understanding Return On Capital Employed (ROCE)

For those that aren't sure what ROCE is, it measures the amount of pre-tax profits a company can generate from the capital employed in its business. The formula for this calculation on Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad is:

Return on Capital Employed = Earnings Before Interest and Tax (EBIT) ÷ (Total Assets - Current Liabilities)

0.024 = RM10m ÷ (RM437m - RM22m) (Based on the trailing twelve months to December 2022).

Thus, Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad has an ROCE of 2.4%. Ultimately, that's a low return and it under-performs the Food industry average of 10%.

Historical performance is a great place to start when researching a stock so above you can see the gauge for Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad's ROCE against it's prior returns. If you're interested in investigating Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad's past further, check out this free graph of past earnings, revenue and cash flow.

What Does the ROCE Trend For Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad Tell Us?

We're glad to see that ROCE is heading in the right direction, even if it is still low at the moment. The data shows that returns on capital have increased substantially over the last five years to 2.4%. The amount of capital employed has increased too, by 165%. The increasing returns on a growing amount of capital is common amongst multi-baggers and that's why we're impressed.

One more thing to note, Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad has decreased current liabilities to 5.1% of total assets over this period, which effectively reduces the amount of funding from suppliers or short-term creditors. So this improvement in ROCE has come from the business' underlying economics, which is great to see.

Our Take On Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad's ROCE

All in all, it's terrific to see that Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad is reaping the rewards from prior investments and is growing its capital base. Given the stock has declined 29% in the last five years, this could be a good investment if the valuation and other metrics are also appealing. With that in mind, we believe the promising trends warrant this stock for further investigation.

Sin Heng Chan (Malaya) Berhad does have some risks, we noticed 3 warning signs (and 1 which is concerning) we think you should know about.

