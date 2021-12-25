It's a Sin cleans up at the Digital Spy Reader Awards 2021

Photo credit: Channel 4/Disney+/Marvel Studios/NBC/Netflix/Digital Spy - BBC

It's been a massive year for TV, with some of the most watched shows of all time arriving in 2021.

We asked you to vote in the Digital Spy Reader Awards 2021 for your favourites, and we now have all the winners.

Here are the full results for your best bits across TV.

TV AWARDS

Best Actor (Female)

Elizabeth Olsen has managed to reach the top spot this year with her amazing performance as Wanda Maximoff in WandaVision. Vicky McClure also impressed with her portrayal of Kate Fleming in Line of Duty, where she put on another riveting performance in season six. Kate Winslet rounds out the top three with her gritty and raw performance as detective Mare Sheehan in the HBO limited series Mare of Easttown.

Best Actor (Male)

It's a Sin's Olly Alexander received a huge number of votes this year and is your winner for Best Male Actor on TV, while Tom Hiddleston's witty and masterful portrayal of Loki in the Marvel series also proves popular. Adrian Dunbar joins Line of Duty co-star Vicky McClure to make the top three, for his always-engaging portrayal of Ted Hastings (more on him later…).

"I'm so happy to see so much love for It's A Sin,' says Olly. "Thank you to everybody who voted! I couldn't be prouder to have played Ritchie alongside such an incredible cast and crew. I'll forever be grateful for my It's A Sin family and all the experiences we shared, I miss everyone so much!"

Rising Star

It's a double-whammy for It's a Sin as two of its stars bookend the top three with Callum Scott Howells getting the top spot, and Omari Douglas coming in third. Squid Game's Jung Ho-yeon comes in second for her terrific portrayal of Kang Sae-byeok in the addictive Netflix series.

Most Bingeable Show

It's not a surprise that Squid Game, Netflix's most-watched show of all time takes the crown for Most Bingeable Show of 2021, and deservedly so, as the Korean thriller series kept us all on the edge of our seats – lucky for us a season two is on the way. Sex Education was back for season three in 2021, and rounds out the top three with Bridgerton, making all three winners Netflix shows.

Story continues

Best Drama

It's a Sin continues to be popular, and bags another win in the awards this year with Best Drama – you can see Russell T Davies' exclusive acceptance speech above.

Line of Duty comes in second place with their thrilling sixth season, while Marvel's weird and wonderful WandaVision rounds out the top three.

Best British Drama

Winning one Best Drama award just isn't enough for TV favourites It's a Sin and Line of Duty, as they both keep their placements from Best Drama with first and second place respectively – the always-delightful Sex Education makes your top three for Best British Drama of 2021.

Best Comedy

It's fitting that Brooklyn Nine-Nine takes the top spot for Best Comedy in 2021, the year when the show aired its final season (in the US, at least). It will definitely be missed and provided some of the best sitcom moments in recent years. Ghosts and Motherland deservedly make the list, just falling short of the top spot, and while not present in the graphic, Ted Lasso wasn't far behind at all – a very good and close year for comedy!

Best Moment

Who can forget the intense van shootout in Line of Duty, one of the most action-packed scenes of the year, and your Best Moment of 2021?



"Huge thank you to Digital Spy and everybody who voted," says Line of Duty's Martin Compston. "The scene was a massive effort by cast and crew across different locations and filming days, but it all starts with the writing and it's Jed Mercurio at his thrilling best."



Squid Game is full of iconic and memorable moments, but nothing has quite reached pop-culture levels like the opening red-light green-light game from the very first episode. Your top three is rounded out with the hilarious and kind-of-shocking Agatha musical scene from WandaVision.



Best Character

Mother of God… Ted Hastings from Line of Duty is your Best Character of 2021! Agatha Harkness reaches second place for her neighbourly presence in WandaVision, with Marvel's God of Mischief Loki capturing hearts and making your top three.

"To everyone at Digital Spy and all those people who voted for Ted, thank you so much, I'm delighted." says Ted actor Adrian Dunbar. "I have been very lucky to play this character and owe much to my friends Vicky McClure, Martin Compston, Jed Mercurio and all the wonderful actors and crew on Line of Duty. Now we're suckin' diesel..."



Most Devastating Death (SPOILER WARNING!)

Colin in It's a Sin ran away with this one, with co-star Ritchie coming in second – It's a Sin really devastated fans this year. Vision in WandaVision was also heartbreaking for viewers, and while there can only be a top three, a couple of Squid Game favourites just fell short of the top spots.

Breakthrough Hit

The wins just keep on coming for It's a Sin, and deservedly so, as its impact is undeniable as it makes the top of your list for Breakthrough Hit. Squid Game wasn't far behind, unsurprisingly, while Bridgerton rounds out the top three in a very tough category.

Most Incredible Twist

It's a Sin continues to dominate the TV awards with Jill being too late for Ritchie taking Most Incredible Twist, while the shocking Agatha reveal in WandaVision was definitely surprising. Squid Game had its share of shocking moments, but nothing hit quite like that 001 twist – he'll always still be our gganbu.

Best Reality Show

Strictly Come Dancing is your Best Reality Show of 2021, while Gogglebox came in at number two. Great British Bake Off literally made the top three by beating Drag Race UK by just one single vote, proving that every vote does count!

Best Documentary

The Free Britney movement was determined to see justice in 2021, so it's no surprise to see the Netflix documentary Framing Britney Spears get most of your votes. Leigh-Anne: Race, Pop and Power also proved popular, with the suspenseful Night Stalker: The Hunt for a Serial Killer rounding out the top three of the year.

Best TV Presenter

Aww, the guys recorded us a little video specially. For the third year running Ant and Dec are taking the crown for the Best Presenter category, while the always-popular Graham Norton isn't far behind. This year Alison Hammond makes the top three winners list, for her warm and welcoming presence on This Morning.



