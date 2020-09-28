Sin City sizzler: Kurt Busch wins Round of 12 opener at Las Vegas in overtime

Kurt Busch locked up his first victory of the NASCAR Cup Series season Sunday, opening the postseason’s Round of 12 by winning the South Point 400 as a hometown favorite at Las Vegas Motor Speedway.

RELATED: Unofficial results | Cup Series schedule

Busch’s No. 1 Chip Ganassi Racing Chevrolet led 29 of the 268 laps, claiming a .148-second margin of victory at the drop of the checkered flag in overtime. His first win at the 1.5-mile Vegas track was the 32nd of his Cup Series career.

The triumph provides Busch with an automatic berth in the postseason’s Round of 8, the final three-race series before a champion is crowned at Phoenix Raceway in the Nov. 8 season finale.

Matt DiBenedetto finished second in the Wood Brothers No. 21 Ford. Denny Hamlin led a race-high 121 laps and took third in the Joe Gibbs Racing No. 11 Toyota, just ahead of teammate Martin Truex Jr. in fourth and Alex Bowman closing out the top five.

A caution flag with 32 laps remaining jumbled the running order, with debris from a shredded right-rear tire on Jimmie Johnson’s No. 48 Chevrolet splitting up a pit-stop cycle. DiBenedetto inherited the lead, and Busch was the only championship-eligible driver on the lead lap when the yellow flag flew.

Other playoff contenders ran into trouble. A collision between Kyle Busch and Joey Logano early in Stage 2 hurt the latter the most. Logano pulled the No. 22 Team Penske Ford to pit road with a tire rub and he resumed the race in 32nd place, one lap down. He rallied to finish 14th, and Kyle Busch continued to place sixth.

RELATED: Joey Logano, Kyle Busch make contact

Austin Dillon, who had a strong showing in the opening Round of 16, endured a rocky start to the next round with a pair of pitfalls in the final stage. Dillon lost ground with a pit-road penalty after a crewman toppled over the pit wall, then lost several laps while his Richard Childress Racing crew changed a broken power-steering belt on the No. 3 Chevrolet. He was 32nd at the finish.

The NASCAR Cup Series’ next race is the YellaWood 500, scheduled Sunday (2 p.m. ET, NBC, MRN, SiriusXM) at Talladega Superspeedway.

This story will be updated.