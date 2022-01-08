Sinéad O'Connor Reveals Her 17-Year-Old Son Has Died After Going Missing: 'Please Be at Peace'

Nicholas Rice
·3 min read
Sinead O&#39;Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre on February 01, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.
Sinead O'Connor performs on stage at Vogue Theatre on February 01, 2020 in Vancouver, Canada.

Andrew Chin/Getty

Sinéad O'Connor's son, Shane O'Connor, has died, PEOPLE confirms. He was 17.

On Friday, the 55-year-old musician announced that her son had died after he had gone missing earlier in the week in a series of posts on Twitter.

"My beautiful son, Nevi'im Nesta Ali Shane O'Connor, the very light of my life, decided to end his earthly struggle today and is now with God," Sinéad tweeted. "May he rest in peace and may no one follow his example. My baby. I love you so much. Please be at peace."

In a follow-up post, the "Nothing Compares to You" singer tweeted a Bob Marley song, which she dedicated to Shane. "This is for my Shaney. The light of my life. The lamp of my soul. My blue-eye baby," she wrote. "You will always be my light. We will always be together. No boundary can separate us."

RELATED: Sinéad O'Connor Backtracks and Says She Is Not Retiring from Recording and Touring: 'I Retract'

Hours later, Sinéad then uploaded a photograph of Shane to her feed. She left the post uncaptioned.

Sinéad shared Shane — her third of four children — with musician Dónal Lunny.

In another post shared on Saturday, Sinéad claimed she had not received any word from Ireland's The Child and Family Agency in regards to her son's death. "26 hours after my son died in the so called care of the Irish State in the form of Tusla, I have yet to receive any contact from Tusla or their representatives. I was informed by Gardai of my son's death and later I spoke with the GAL," she tweeted. "No contact from Tusla is unacceptable."

Earlier in the week, Sinéad had let her social media followers know that Shane had gone missing as she pled for his safe return.

Never miss a story — sign up for PEOPLE's free daily newsletter to stay up-to-date on the best of what PEOPLE has to offer, from juicy celebrity news to compelling human interest stories.

Sharing the same picture of her son that she would later share after announcing his death, Sinéad wrote: "This is a message for my son, Shane. Shane, it's not funny any more all this going missing. You are scaring the crap out of me. Could you please do the right thing and present yourself at a Gardai station. If you are with Shane please call the Gardai for his safety."

"Shane, your life is precious," Sinéad added in a follow-up message. "God didn't chisel that beautiful smile on your beautiful face for nothing. My world would collapse without you. You are my heart. Please don't stop it from beating. Please don't harm yourself. Go to the Gardai and let's get you to hospital."

In a subsequent post, Sinéad called out the hospital and asked how they allegedly allowed her son to get "out of their grasp," even though he had "made two severe suicide attempts" a week prior.

Want to get the biggest stories from PEOPLE every weekday? Subscribe to our new podcast, PEOPLE Every Day, to get the essential celebrity, entertainment and human interest news stories Monday through Friday.

In one other post shared on Twitter, the singer also questioned how "a seventeen year old traumatised young person WHO WAS ON SUICIDE WATCH" could have allegedly escaped the hospital's care.

"Hospital of course so far refusing to take any responsibility. Anything happens to my son on their watch? Lawsuits," she tweeted at the time.

RELATED VIDEO: Sinéad O'Connor Reveals She's Converted to Islam: 'I Am Proud to Have Become a Muslim'

The Gardaí — the national police service in Ireland — previously said they were searching for Shane. "Gardaí are concerned for Shane's welfare," they said in a prior statement. They have since called off the search.

If you or someone you know is considering suicide, please contact the National Suicide Prevention Lifeline at 1-800-273-TALK (8255), text "STRENGTH" to the Crisis Text Line at 741-741 or go to suicidepreventionlifeline.org.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Fred VanVleet discusses Raptors' success as team starts to find its groove

    After yet another dominating individual performance, star guard Fred VanVleet broke down the factors that will determine the Raptors' success the rest of the season, including the sacrifices that will be needed among Toronto's starters. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Nurse breaks down Raptors’ tale of two halves vs. Bucks

    It was the worst of halves and the best of halves for the Toronto Raptors' defensive game in their win over the Milwaukee Bucks. Raptors head coach Nick Nurse gives his insight as to what changed at the half. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Don’t miss these game-adapted films of 2022

    There are a whole bunch of game-adapted movies coming up in 2022. Let's take a look.

  • Chiefs fall from No. 1 seed with last-second loss to Bengals

    KANSAS CITY, Mo. (AP) — The Kansas City Chiefs probably felt as if they were looking in a mirror on Sunday in Cincinnati. There was a young, hotshot quarterback carving up their defense for 446 yards and four touchdowns. An equally young, dynamic wide receiver catching 11 balls for 266 yards and three of the scores. And a talented young running back that was doing just enough on the ground to keep the defense frustrated. Sounds a lot like the Chiefs, huh? Joe Burrow's incredible performance and

  • Reports: Canada's Olympic hockey long list taking shape

    We have some new names to consider for Canada now that the NHL has officially pulled out of Olympic participation.

  • Veteran sports journalist Machabée joins Canadiens as communications VP

    MONTREAL — The Montreal Canadiens announced Wednesday that veteran sports journalist Chantal Machabée is the team's new vice president, communications. Machabée, a native of Laval, Que., has spent the last 32 years at Réseau des sports (RDS) as a reporter, covering the Canadiens and other Quebec-based sports. The Canadiens said Machabée will be responsible for managing all communications for the hockey operations department. Machabée became the first woman to anchor a daily sports newscast in Qu

  • Elks sign three Canadians, including veteran lineman David Foucault

    EDMONTON — The Edmonton Elks have signed Canadian lineman David Foucault, defensive back Mike Dubuisson and kicker Greg Hutchins. Foucault appeared in 13 games with the Montreal Alouettes in 2021 before being released on Dec. 20. Before joining Montreal, Foucault played three seasons (2017-19) with the B.C. Lions, appearing in 51 regular season games. He started his career in the NFL, playing with the Carolina Panthers from 2014-16. He made five regular-season appearances in Carolina. Dubuisson

  • The best male and females footballers in 2021

    Find out the top 3 male and female football players for 2021 according to the Guardian survey.

  • Rangnick loses for first time after Wolves beat United 1-0

    MANCHESTER, England (AP) — Ralf Rangnick fell to his first loss as Manchester United manager after Joao Moutinho’s 82nd-minute strike earned Wolverhampton a 1-0 win in the English Premier League on Monday and a first victory at Old Trafford since 1980. Outplayed for much of the game, United’s players looked like they would survive for a point until Moutinho met a defensive headed clearance by controlling the ball at the edge of the area and driving in a volley that rolled just inside the post. T

  • Kripps, Stones return to medal podium for Canada in 2-man bobsleigh

    Justin Kripps and Cam Stones responded in a big way to last weekend's eighth-place finish in Latvia, sliding to a bronze medal in 2-man bobsleigh on Saturday in Winterberg, Germany. The Canadians stopped the clock in one minute 50.63 seconds. Francesco Friedrich delivered a stellar performance at home with a second consecutive victory on the heels of his 21-race World Cup winning streak being halted, this time partnering with Alexander Schueller for a 1:49.78 finish. German teammates Johannes Lo

  • Ontario student athletes shut out from indoor play face more disruptions

    OTTAWA — When the COVID-19 pandemic forced Humber College to move everything online, Rrezart Sadiku's final year playing in the men's volleyball team was suddenly put on pause. Sadiku decided to finish school a year later so that he could play a full season with the team. Now, with recent restrictions in Ontario on indoor athletic facilities that prevent student athletes from training, the remainder of Sadiku's season is in limbo. "It's just frustrating," he said. Sadiku is one of many student a

  • Ingram scores 32, Pelicans beat depleted Warriors 101-96

    NEW ORLEANS (AP) — Brandon Ingram broke out of a shooting slump with 32 points and the New Orleans Pelicans snapped a three-game skid with a 101-96 victory over the depleted Golden State Warriors on Thursday night. Warriors' leading scorer Stephen Curry was ruled out after hurting his left quad during a loss a night earlier in Dallas. Also held out was veteran leader and leading rebounder Draymond Green because of a sore hip. Meanwhile, both teams apparently were missing their 3-point shooting r

  • Precious Achiuwa’s energy and commitment a difference-maker for Raptors

    Precious Achiuwa was at his best, scrappiest self as the Raptors carved out a win over the Bucks. He spoke post-game about his impact on the court, what he’s learned from this team, and things the scoresheet doesn’t necessarily show. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Auston Matthews positive for COVID-19 on rapid test; Leafs will await PCR result

    Toronto Maple Leafs star centre Auston Matthews was held out of Monday's practice after testing positive for COVID-19. Head coach Sheldon Keefe said Matthews and assistant coach Dean Chynoweth, who also wasn't part of the on-ice session, produced positive results from their rapid antigen tests after arriving at the team's facility in the morning. Keefe, who said both were asymptomatic, added the Leafs will now await PCR test results expected early Tuesday. The club initially called the absences

  • CPL champion Pacific FC loses two key attackers to rival Forge FC

    Canadian Premier League champion Pacific FC has lost two key players to rival Forge FC. The Vancouver Island team said Terran Campbell, the club's all-time leading scorer, and Alessandro Hojabrpour, named the league's top under-21 player last season, have left Pacific to join Hamilton-based Forge. Campbell scored 13 goals and added six assists in 30 games in all competitions last season when the 23-year-old forward from Burnaby, B., C., was a nominee for the league's player of the year. Hojabrpo

  • Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez a winner in her opening match of 2022

    ADELAIDE, Australia — Canadian tennis star Leylah Fernandez kicked off her 2022 season with a win on Monday, defeating Russia's Ekaterina Alexandrova 6-3, 6-4 in first-round action at the Adelaide International. Fernandez converted 86 per cent of her first-serve points and had four aces in the victory. The 19-year old from Laval, Que., did not face break point, and broke Alexandrova twice on eight chances. Fernandez, the world No. 24, will next face the winner of a match between fifth seed Iga S

  • Nick Nurse talks Fred VanVleet's All-Star case after win over Spurs

    "We know what he brings. He brings winning and leadership, scoring, great defender. So he's gotta be in consideration." Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Justin Champagnie says shooting 200 corner threes every morning has 'been paying off'

    Raptors rookie Justin Champagnie breaks down his career night versus the Spurs on Tuesday, where the undrafted former Pitt star put up 14 points — making five of his six shots, four of five three-pointers, and added three rebounds and a block for good measure. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Oilers captain McDavid tests positive for COVID-19, team awaiting more results

    TORONTO — Edmonton captain Connor McDavid was held out of practice Tuesday after testing positive for COVID-19, leaving his availability for the Oilers' game Wednesday night in Toronto in dobut. The team said McDavid will undergo further testing before his status for Wednesday's game is known. Edmonton forward Derek Ryan also tested positive on Tuesday. Oilers coach Dave Tippett said both forwards tested negative on Monday. McDavid also missed practice on Monday before playing in Edmonton's 4-1

  • Swiatek cruises past Canada's Fernandez, to face Azarenka in Adelaide

    Defending champion Iga Swiatek made short work of U.S. Open runner-up Leylah Fernandez in a dominant 6-1 6-2 win at the Adelaide International on Thursday to set up a quarter-final against two-times Grand Slam winner Victoria Azarenka. Swiatek, the 2020 Roland Garros winner, took control of the match from 1-1 in the first set and capitalized on Fernandez's misfiring serve to wrap up the victory in 75 minutes at the Australian Open warm-up event. The Pole hit 17 winners against her 19-year-old op