Simwood launches new service into the US Market

LONDON, May 19, 2022 /CNW/ -- Established voice wholesale carrier Simwood, has today announced the launch of its hosted phone system, Simwood Direct, for entrepreneurs and scaling businesses in the US. It also has a whitelabelled version available to IT and telecoms partners who want to resell using their own brand.

Simwood Direct is an IP Telephony solution with mobile App

With its fresh straight-talking approach to telecoms it's no surprise that business executives have had their heads turned by this IP Telephony supplier with the new Simwood Direct service - an out-of-the box modern voice communication system that has a sleek and simple browser management interface.

The intuitive portal contains all the features expected from an office phone system without the hardware or messy configuration issues. From the digital receptionist feature to voicemail-to-email functionality, its clever interface can be set up as a professional communications system in just minutes by anyone without prior knowledge or experience.

Today, many businesses are turning to VoIP because of business-focused features like call recording and message storage, call queuing functionality as well as real-time, in-depth analytics. These help SMEs gain greater understanding of their users and customers. Plus customers can download the Simwood Communicator App from the Google or Apple app stores, a business owner and staff can now turn their mobiles into the office phone and take business calls wherever they are.

Thomas Hadden, Chief Operating Officer at Simwood, has forged a strong career in telecoms having been President of Vaultline, Inc. and Chief Network Officer for Universal Access, Inc. He's excited about what Simwood brings to North America.

He said, "If you're in the early years of your business, have hybrid workers or if you have multiple branches that require one consolidated communication system experience, it's really important to have a solution that gives you flexibility and reliability to help you scale. Simwood's reputation at a wholesale level is second to none and it has used its experience to create Simwood Direct as a rock-solid and affordable business solution with fraud protection as standard."

Simwood is so sure of its proposition that the service subscription comes with no long term commitment - just a simple pay as you go monthly subscription with unlimited calls to the US and Canada as part of the deal for its incredible price point of $24.99 per month per user.

Anyone can trial Simwood Direct from today using the easy 3 step sign-up on their dedicated website http://simwood.com/direct. Early adopters will find a small gift of credit in their new account when they sign up enabling them to trial how powerful this system is before making a decision.

  • Simwood Direct is a hosted IP telephony solution that has been completely developed, owned and offered by Simwood.

  • Simwood was established in the UK over 25 years ago as a voice carrier offering a wide range of competitive wholesale voice services.

  • In recent years it acquired Sipcentric and its hosted PBX platform enabling Simwood to become vertically integrated and supplying the reseller channel market with a white labelled solution.

  • Thomas Hadden has an interesting CV having worked in telecoms, particularly on security of networks, his whole career. His work experience includes contracted work for Government agencies and NASA as well as extensive experience at a senior level in a number of well respected businesses. He was also Technical Editor to an early book about backing up networks here: https://www.amazon.com/Backing-NetWare-LANs-Patrick-Corrigan/dp/0131482556.

