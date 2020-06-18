SimulTV's Ever Expanding Universe Is Proud To Announce A New Magic/Monster/Fantasy Channel: MYTHOS*

*From the Greek word mŷthos "a tale, narrative, fiction, or legend, of obscure origin".

SELMA, VA / ACCESSWIRE / June 18, 2020 / MYTHOS(TM) is SimulTV‘s journey into the fantastical realms of dungeons and dragons; of mazes and labyrinths. From the Hyborian age of Conan the Adventurer, to the dark foreboding jungles of Tarzan. Journey to the center of the earth and the lost city of Atlantis. Fight some of the most fabled creatures of the great Ray Harryhausen; from Sinbad to Jason and the Argonauts. Join us on this adventure with Indi by your side to search for lost treasure; or explore where magic and monsters come to life in the mist.

SimulTV brings you MYTHOS, an exclusive worldwide channel of fantasy, filled with movie classics you grew up with; as well as more recent blockbusters starring Patrick Stewart, Eric Roberts, Sam Neil, Treat Williams, Richard Crenna, Jeff Speakman, Ryan Reynolds, Christopher Walken, and Ricardo Montalban; to name a few.

Steven Turner, CEO of SimulTV states "Having a strong background in fantasy as an artist and a lover of so many of these great shows, from growing up with the movies of Ray Harryhausen to the stories of Robert E. Howard and Edgar Rice Burroughs, it is with great pleasure we can now bring these to a world of new viewers. Combined with our Dimensions and Thrillerz channels we cover all aspects of fantasy, sci-fi, and horror".

SimulTV is an OTT, OTA, and IPTV network founded as a division of Interconnect Media Network Systems by CEO Steven Turner in 2011, currently broadcasting more than 130 live channels worldwide with up to 4k quality. Streaming videos, thousands of movies and Videos On Demand, as well as popular channels including Sony Movie Channel, GetTV, Bloomberg News, InfoWars, HDNet, AXSTV, CineSony, Kid Central, Mythos, The X Zone, Battery Pop, and many more.

SimulTV also offers a Set Top Box (not required for subscription) which is small enough to fit in a back pocket, enabling viewers to take it with them on the road anywhere in the world. A subscription also provides the ability to connect two additional devices - a mobile phone, tablet, computer, or television. SimulTV apps are free in the Google Play and Apple App Store.

MEDIA CONTACT:

JONATHAN REED

Executive Producer

540.312.5865

Jonathan@SimulTV.com

SimulTV.com

SOURCE: SimulTV





