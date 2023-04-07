Simu Liu Shares Heartfelt, Inspirational New Single ‘Don’t’

2023 JUNO Awards - Show - Credit: Dale MacMillan/Getty Images

Marvel star (and future Ken doll) Simu Liu has dropped a new single, “Don’t.” The anthemic ballad urges the listen not to “give up when you’re halfway down the road.”

“This song was written for all of the hard times in my life where I have questioned my worth and felt like an imposter,” Liu wrote on Instagram. “It is for every single person who ever has felt alone, different, heartbroken or hopeless. You are worthy. You belong. You matter.”

He added, “I had the experience of a lifetime working on this record with @88rising. Our journey together is just beginning. More to come soon!”

Liu, who is best known for starring in superhero flick Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings, is no stranger to music. He recently performed live at the Juno Awards, where he performed an Avril Lavigne medley for Lavigne herself, and released a virtual duet with Riley Keough. In addition, the actor released single “Hot Soup” as part of Shang-Chi: The Album.

The actor’s latest movie, One True Loves, based on the novel by Taylor Jenkins Reid, arrives in theaters today. It also stars Phillipa Soo and Luke Bracey. Liu will appear in Barbie as one of the many Ken dolls alongside Ryan Gosling. The Greta Gerwig-directed movie, which got its first trailer this week, will be released on July 21. The film dropped a teaser trailer back in December, giving a first look at Margot Robbie as the doll protagonist.

