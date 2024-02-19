Simu Liu Seems To Poke Fun At Jo Koy's Globes Performance At People's Choice Awards

Simu Liu couldn’t resist poking fun at comedian Jo Koy’s disastrous Golden Globes monologue at the People’s Choice Awards on Sunday night.

The “Barbie” star kicked off his monologue by alluding to Koy’s flat reception at the show back in January.

“I’m Simu Liu and I’ll be your host this evening,” he said to raucous applause. “An Asian hosting a major awards show, what could possibly go wrong?”

Liu previously promised that the overall tone of the People’s Choice Awards would be “celebratory,” but he also said he was ready to bring the humor.

Simu Liu speaks onstage during the 2024 People's Choice Awards held at Barker Hangar on Feb. 18 in Santa Monica, California.

“It’s meant to feel positive,” the “Simulant” star said in an interview with Variety on Wednesday. “That isn’t to say that we’ll never make a joke that doesn’t make fun of someone. But we’re not really out there to take anyone down or to make the most offensive joke that we possibly can. It’s really about making people laugh.”

Koy ― who drew criticism for his sexist and derogatory remarks at the Globes ― was Liu’s first target on Sunday.

Koy criticized Liu’s movie, “Barbie,” in his own Globes monologue, saying it was just a film about “a plastic doll with big boobies.”

When Koy’s routine started to bomb, he blamed it on his lack of preparation and other people’s jokes.

Jo Koy at the 81st Golden Globe Awards in Beverly Hills, California on Jan. 7.

“I got the gig 10 days ago!” he said during the show, before calling out his other writers.

“Some I wrote, some other people wrote,” the comedian explained. “I wrote some of these and those are the ones you’re laughing at.”

Chelsea Handler, who once dated Koy, later made light of her ex-boyfriend’s situation when she hosted the Critics’ Choice Awards just a few days later.

“Martin Scorsese isn’t here tonight, but that’s not going to stop me from letting everyone in this room know that I would toss him around like a little Italian meatball,” Handler said during the show.

After the audience laughed at the joke, Handler quipped, “Thank you for laughing at that. My writers wrote it.”

