Simu Liu reveals he cowrote a new song with Joe Jonas

The Marvel star says he "collaborated with some incredibly talented artists" for his debut EP.

Turns out, Simu Liu’s Barbie performance of “I’m Just Ken” was just a taste of his vocal prowess.



On Friday, the Marvel star released his debut EP, Anxious-Avoidant, and revealed that he cowrote one of its tracks with Joe Jonas.



“Collaborated with some incredibly talented artists on this EP, culminating in four songs that I'm extremely excited for you to hear,” Liu wrote on Instagram, noting that the JoBro was partly responsible for the new release’s third track, “Break My Heart.”

The uptempo dance song details a complicated, on-and-off relationship that the actor-musician is unable to say goodbye to, even if lingering in it makes things worse. In its chorus, he sings, “Let me down, break my heart / I’ll still answer every time you call / And want me back, I'm cool with that / Don't want her good when I can have your bad.”



Liu explained on Instagram that the EP is a reflection of all the personal hardships he’s faced over the years.

“From love and sex to heartbreak and depression, these songs all speak to my personal experiences navigating through life,” he wrote. “I hope you’ll all give it a listen this Friday, and, of course, am always grateful beyond words for everyone that has been a part of my artistic journey.”

Stefanie Keenan/Getty;Phillip Faraone/Getty Joe Jonas and Simu Liu have collaborated on a new song

Aside from Barbie, Liu has flexed his crooning talents during an episode of That’s My Jam earlier this year, performing a country version of 50 Cent’s 2003 hit “In Da Club.”



He also sang a medley of Avril Lavigne’s greatest hits while hosting the 2023 Juno Awards, following his parody performance of her song “Complicated” at the ceremony in 2022.

Anxious-Avoidant is available now. Listen to "Warm" above.

