Simu Liu Promises No Taylor Swift Jokes While Hosting People’s Choice Awards

You don’t tug on Superman’s cape. And you don’t mess around with Jim OR Taylor Swift.

After being announced as the host of this year’s People’s Choice Awards, the Shang-Chi star promised that he will leave Ms. Swift alone in the jokes.

More from Deadline

“There will be no Taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that’s a personal guarantee,” Liu wrote on social media Thursday.

The promise was made in the wake of comedian Jo Koy’s quip at the Golden Globes, where he said the show would not be like an NFL broadcast, which frequently cuts in to get Swift’s reaction when watching boyfriend Travis Swift perform for the Kansas City Chiefs.

Swift was not amused at the joke, and her grim reaction was blasted across social media.

Liu is a Swiftie, attending the Eras Tour in Seattle last year and telling Jimmy Kimmel about attending the premiere of Swift’s concert film.

The People’s Choice Awards will air Sunday, Feb. 18, at 8 p.m. ET/5 p.m. PT on NBC, E!, and Peacock.

there will be no taylor slander at the 2024 PCAs that's a personal guarantee https://t.co/cbLROABz7s — Simu Liu (@SimuLiu) January 11, 2024

Best of Deadline

Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.