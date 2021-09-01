Simu Liu Praises Marvel Star Benedict Cumberbatch for Being 'A Supportive But Also Sexy Father'

Simu Liu has Benedict Cumberbatch to thank for his warm welcome into the Marvel Cinematic Universe.

On Tuesday, the Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, 32, took part in a Marvel Studios subreddit AMA where he answered fan questions in the lead-up to this movie, out in theaters this Friday.

A fan by the username of "heckdwreck" asked Liu, "What is one thing you could not have foreseen or prepared for since the news broke of your casting that is less obvious to fans of the franchise at large?"

Liu responded with a hilarious anecdote Cumberbatch, writing, "The warm and comforting feeling of Benedict Cumberbatch's hand on my shoulder at Comic-Con. Like a supportive but also sexy father."

The actor also shared a photo of the moment for fans to see his shocked reaction at meeting the Marvel star.

RELATED: Simu Liu Asked Marvel for an 'Asian American' Hero in 2014 — Now He Is One!

Simu Liu Praises Benedict Cumberbatch

getty (2)

In an interview on SiriusXM's Pop Culture Spotlight with Jessica Shaw, Liu recalled meeting the Doctor Strange star at the 2019 San Diego Comic-Con while onstage at the famed Hall H.

"Four days after I was cast I was at Comic-Con but basically, we all got ushered onstage to take this group photo and I feel this hand on my shoulder," Liu said. "It's Benedict Cumberbatch. Doctor Strange has his arm around me."

He continued, "[Cumberbatch] said, 'Welcome, welcome, I'm so happy for you,' and literally that picture was taken in that second. It's immortalized forever somewhere."

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings is the first Marvel film to feature an Asian superhero with Liu in the role of Shang-Chi.

RELATED VIDEO: How 'Shang-Chi' Star Simu Liu Went from Unemployed Accountant to Marvel's First Asian Superhero

Liu told PEOPLE in last week's issue he is proud to be making Marvel history.

"When I say that this is a dream come true, that is such a huge understatement," he said. "I used to love watching Marvel movies when I was a kid, even before, pre-MCU. If there was a superhero, I wanted to watch it. This is all I've ever wanted."

Story continues

He went on to reveal that his first acting gig came after answering a Craigslist ad for Guillermo del Toro's 2013 sci-fi film Pacific Rim. Before that, the actor's parents were worried their son was throwing his life away by chasing his dream career.

RELATED: Simu Liu Recalls the Moment 'My Soul Left My Body' While Posing With Sandra Oh and Michelle Yeoh

"Initially to their credit, they were sympathetic," Liu said. "I think they knew that I was going through a lot with the loss of my job. But they became more and more panicked as they realized that I was actually serious. We had a lot of arguments about it."

In 2016, Liu landed his breakout role as Jung Kim in the Canadian comedy series Kim's Convenience, which wrapped in April.

Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings hits theaters this Friday.