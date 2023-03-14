Topless fan crashes Junos broadcast, as Weeknd wins 5th award with album of the year

EDMONTON — Avril Lavigne shooed a topless woman off the Juno Awards stage in Edmonton shortly after the show got underway.

The pop-punk princess appeared blindsided when a fan from the audience leapt on the stage wearing pasties with "land back" painted on her arm.

Once Lavigne noticed the crasher, she swore at her and told her to get off the stage.

The person was quickly escorted away by security. The moment happened as Lavigne was about to introduce Punjabi-Canadian singer and rapper AP Dhillon.

It was a surprise moment in a typically tame broadcast, hosted again this year by "Shang-Chi" actor Simu Liu at Rogers Place.

This year's winners included Jessie Reyez who picked up contemporary R&B recording of the year for “Yessie" as her tearful father looked on.

The Weeknd's smash hit "Dawn FM" earned him album of the year, adding to four wins he scored at a Saturday industry event, including artist and single of the year for "Sacrifice."

After pop singer Tyler Shaw announced that the Toronto singer, born Abel Tesfaye, was absent from the Junos, the crowd expressed their disappointment and began to boo.

However, Tesfaye did sent a written statement provided to The Canadian Press by Junos organizers:

"I am so honoured to be recognized like this from my home country that I love so much. I'm so humbled by all this and could never thank fans enough," he wrote.

Earlier in the night, "Flowers Need Rain" singer Preston Pablo won breakthrough artist of the year.

Nickelback was inducted into the Canadian Music Hall of Fame by actor Ryan Reynolds in a pre-recorded message, with an in-person assist by Edmonton Oilers captain Connor McDavid.

The NHL player received a rapturous welcome from the local crowd that rivalled the appreciation for the rock band. McDavid said the hitmakers are among those who "have changed the game forever.”

A smitten Chad Kroeger reflected on the band's humble beginnings in Hanna, Alta., saying they "had no idea what we were doing and most of the time still don’t."

"But everything we did led us to this moment right here," he added.

Before the Junos were crashed, the broadcast followed some familiar beats when Liu showed off his vocal chops several times, first with a cover of Nickelback's "Photograph" with help from guitarist Ryan Peake.

This report by The Canadian Press was first published March 13, 2023.

David Friend, The Canadian Press