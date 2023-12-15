Simu Liu channels his Kenergy into live 'I’m Just Ken' performance

"Are you ready to feel the Kenergy with me tonight?"

Simu Liu can’t get Kenough of Barbie.

The Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings star, who played a rival Ken to Ryan Gosling’s main Ken in Greta Gerwig’s comedy, performed “I’m Just Ken” at a concert in Los Angeles on Wednesday.

“I want you to close your eyes, and I want you to put your hand on your heart, and I want you to repeat after me: I. Am. Kenough,” the actor said at the Hotel Café as he introduced the song.

Liu then launches into the first verse of the song, singing Mark Ronson and Andrew Wyatt’s lyrics at the top of his lungs.

The actor briefly forgets the words to the song’s chorus, stumbling over the line “where I see love she sees a friend” and laughing off his mistake.

“[T]he most ken thing about this is that i forgot part of the words to 'i'm just ken,'” the actor wrote on social media as he shared a video of his performance. “what a great night!!!!”

"Are you ready to feel the Kenergy with me tonight? Let’s do this! You are Kenough, you are Kenough,” Liu says to the audience before taking on the second verse.

Liu also mimicked the dance choreography from the Ken civil war and dream ballet sequences that accompany the song in the film, miming shooting a bow and arrow and fighting his enemies.

In addition to starring in Barbie, Liu also released his first EP of original music, Anxious-Avoidant. Joe Jonas cowrote one of the four songs, “Break My Heart,” with the actor.

Watch the full performance in the video above.

