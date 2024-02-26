Simu Liu and Allison Hsu's Extremely Cute Relationship Timeline
In case you hadn't noticed, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu is dating Interscope Records digital marketing manager Allison Hsu, and they are extremely cute. The pair has only been Instagram/red carpet/court-side official for a lil over a year, but they've already managed to steal our hearts thanks to their cozy matching sweaters and non-stop romantic vacations. So yeah: we're getting into a timeline below due to being more invested in these two than our own relationships (it's fine/normal).
September 26, 2022
Simu reveals he's "going through a breakup" two months after going public with his then-girlfriend Jade Bender. The revelation comes at the Dreamforce 2022 conference in San Francisco, where Simu is asked how he's doing.
"I’m okay, I’m okay," he says, via Entertainment Tonight. "I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself. I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s okay, I’ll be okay."
November 20, 2022
Allison kicks off dating rumors by sharing an adorable photo of herself and Simu cuddled up. Her caption? A simple:) that pretty much says it all.
November 29, 2022
Simu and Allison step out for their first red carpet at the premiere of Violent Night:
December 1, 2022
Two seconds after that photo is taken, People confirms that Simu and Allison are dating. Woot woot!
December 2, 2022
And then Simu goes ahead and confirms it on Insta himself with a (since-deleted) snap from that Violent Night appearance.
December 8, 2022
Allison and Simu go on vacation together in ~paradise~ and we get a cute photo dump:
December 17, 2022
Simu and Allison attend Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards and look v v v chic.
December 21, 2022
They then take a huge step in their relationship by going court-side official.
December 29, 2022
Simu and Allison spend the holiday szn in Taiwan.
February 2, 2023
Allison and Simu pull up to Spotify's Best New Artist party ahead of the 2024 Grammys.
February 4, 2023
They also made an appearance at another Grammys week event, looking cute AF:
February 24, 2023
Find someone who looks at you like Simu looks at Allison at the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' 2023 Scientific and Technical Awards presentation. 🥹👇
March 9, 2023
The couple looks all sorts of adorable at the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood.
July 9, 2023
This Ken brought his Barbie to the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on July 9. 💘
August 8, 2023
Simu posts a super sweet message for Allison's birthday on Instagram. Excuse me while I weep!
"Happy birthday to the girl who truly does it all. she inspires me in her passion for music (well… one musician specifically), teaches me how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace, and touches me in how she cares for each and every person in her life. most importantly, she shows me that the people we love are always worth fighting for," he wrote.
Simu continued, "I love you to pieces babe. whether we’re on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through friends at home, there’s simply nothing better than holding your hand. thanks for never giving up on me."
August 10, 2023
Simu and Allison pose for a cute Tiffany and Co. ad (casual!). You know what they say... a couple that #sponcons together stays together.
September 23, 2023
The couple looks chic at Hugo Boss' show during Milan Fashion Week.
October 5, 2023
The couple cleaned up nice for IWC Schaffhausen Rodeo's flagship re-opening at IWC Boutique in Beverly Hills.
October 11, 2023
Aaand of course, they pulled up to support Taylor Swift at the premiere of The Eras Tour movie at the Grove in LA.
October 24, 2023
Simu and Allison cozy up to each other at another event in LA.
November 9, 2023
Simu and Allison pose with his Marvel co-star, Xochitl Gomez, and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala.
November 16, 2023
Simu, his boot, and Allison attend GQ's Men of the Year party together.
December 16, 2023
A month later, they share some sweet PDA on the red carpet of the 21st Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton.
January 7, 2024
New year, same adorable couple. This time, Simu and Allison looked lovely on the Golden Globes red carpet...
...and Netflix's official after party!
January 9, 2024
The pair has another courtside moment at an LA Lakers game two days after the Golden Globes.
February 1, 2024
Allison and Simu? Just casually eating up the red carpet at Spotify's Best New Artist party for the second year, nbd.
February 8, 2024
The couple made their way to Vegas for Visa and Cash App's RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal.
February 14, 2024
Simu wishes Allison a happy Valentine's Day with this ~cheeky~ Taylor Swift-inspired caption at the Super Bowl. "Happy valentines darling 🤍 id fly in from Tokyo for your super bowl any day ;)," he wrote.
February 18, 2024
The couple poses together on the People's Choice Awards red carpet.
February 19, 2024
The next day, Simu, Allison, and their pup, Chopa, attended the premiere and adoption event for Arthur the King. A moment of silence for this super cute family portrait:
Annnnd that's that on these two! We'll be updating this as their reign of cuteness continues.
