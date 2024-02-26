Simu Liu and Allison Hsu's Extremely Cute Relationship Timeline

WWD - Getty Images

In case you hadn't noticed, Shang-Chi and the Legend of the Ten Rings actor Simu Liu is dating Interscope Records digital marketing manager Allison Hsu, and they are extremely cute. The pair has only been Instagram/red carpet/court-side official for a lil over a year, but they've already managed to steal our hearts thanks to their cozy matching sweaters and non-stop romantic vacations. So yeah: we're getting into a timeline below due to being more invested in these two than our own relationships (it's fine/normal).

September 26, 2022

Simu reveals he's "going through a breakup" two months after going public with his then-girlfriend Jade Bender. The revelation comes at the Dreamforce 2022 conference in San Francisco, where Simu is asked how he's doing.

"I’m okay, I’m okay," he says, via Entertainment Tonight. "I’m learning to prioritize myself, I’m becoming more and more comfortable with the idea of therapy and support systems. It really just hit me recently just how burnt out I was. I experienced moments where I’m living my dream and it didn’t quite feel like I was where I needed to be with myself. I’m also going through a breakup. That’s probably also contributing to it but that’s okay, I’ll be okay."

November 20, 2022

Allison kicks off dating rumors by sharing an adorable photo of herself and Simu cuddled up. Her caption? A simple:) that pretty much says it all.

November 29, 2022

Simu and Allison step out for their first red carpet at the premiere of Violent Night:

Gilbert Flores - Getty Images

December 1, 2022

Two seconds after that photo is taken, People confirms that Simu and Allison are dating. Woot woot!

December 2, 2022

And then Simu goes ahead and confirms it on Insta himself with a (since-deleted) snap from that Violent Night appearance.

December 8, 2022

Allison and Simu go on vacation together in ~paradise~ and we get a cute photo dump:

December 17, 2022

Simu and Allison attend Unforgettable: The 20th Annual Asian American Awards and look v v v chic.

Jon Kopaloff - Getty Images

December 21, 2022

They then take a huge step in their relationship by going court-side official.

Allen Berezovsky - Getty Images

December 29, 2022

Simu and Allison spend the holiday szn in Taiwan.

February 2, 2023

Allison and Simu pull up to Spotify's Best New Artist party ahead of the 2024 Grammys.

Steven Simione - Getty Images

February 4, 2023

They also made an appearance at another Grammys week event, looking cute AF:

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

February 24, 2023

Find someone who looks at you like Simu looks at Allison at the Academy Of Motion Pictures Arts and Sciences' 2023 Scientific and Technical Awards presentation. 🥹👇

Kevin Winter - Getty Images

March 9, 2023

The couple looks all sorts of adorable at the 2023 Green Carpet Fashion Awards at NeueHouse Hollywood.

Steve Granitz - Getty Images

July 9, 2023

This Ken brought his Barbie to the Barbie premiere in Los Angeles on July 9. 💘

Rodin Eckenroth - Getty Images

August 8, 2023

Simu posts a super sweet message for Allison's birthday on Instagram. Excuse me while I weep!

"Happy birthday to the girl who truly does it all. she inspires me in her passion for music (well… one musician specifically), teaches me how to balance a busy and chaotic schedule with grace, and touches me in how she cares for each and every person in her life. most importantly, she shows me that the people we love are always worth fighting for," he wrote.



Simu continued, "I love you to pieces babe. whether we’re on another crazy trip to god-knows-where for who-knows-what, or just binging our way through friends at home, there’s simply nothing better than holding your hand. thanks for never giving up on me."

August 10, 2023



Simu and Allison pose for a cute Tiffany and Co. ad (casual!). You know what they say... a couple that #sponcons together stays together.

September 23, 2023



The couple looks chic at Hugo Boss' show during Milan Fashion Week.

October 5, 2023

The couple cleaned up nice for IWC Schaffhausen Rodeo's flagship re-opening at IWC Boutique in Beverly Hills.

Monica Schipper - Getty Images

October 11, 2023

Aaand of course, they pulled up to support Taylor Swift at the premiere of The Eras Tour movie at the Grove in LA.

VALERIE MACON - Getty Images

October 24, 2023

Simu and Allison cozy up to each other at another event in LA.

WWD - Getty Images

November 9, 2023

Simu and Allison pose with his Marvel co-star, Xochitl Gomez, and her Dancing With the Stars partner, Val Chmerkovskiy, at the BoxLunch Holiday Gala.

Vivien Killilea - Getty Images

November 16, 2023

Simu, his boot, and Allison attend GQ's Men of the Year party together.

Phillip Faraone - Getty Images

December 16, 2023

A month later, they share some sweet PDA on the red carpet of the 21st Annual Unforgettable Gala at The Beverly Hilton.

Momodu Mansaray - Getty Images

January 7, 2024

New year, same adorable couple. This time, Simu and Allison looked lovely on the Golden Globes red carpet...

Elyse Jankowski/Golden Globes 2024 - Getty Images

...and Netflix's official after party!

Emma McIntyre - Getty Images

January 9, 2024

The pair has another courtside moment at an LA Lakers game two days after the Golden Globes.

Allen Berezovsky - Getty Images

February 1, 2024

Allison and Simu? Just casually eating up the red carpet at Spotify's Best New Artist party for the second year, nbd.

Alberto E. Rodriguez - Getty Images

February 8, 2024

The couple made their way to Vegas for Visa and Cash App's RB Formula One Team 2024 Livery Reveal.

Stefanie Keenan - Getty Images

February 14, 2024

Simu wishes Allison a happy Valentine's Day with this ~cheeky~ Taylor Swift-inspired caption at the Super Bowl. "Happy valentines darling 🤍 id fly in from Tokyo for your super bowl any day ;)," he wrote.

February 18, 2024

The couple poses together on the People's Choice Awards red carpet.

Mark Von Holden/NBC - Getty Images

February 19, 2024

The next day, Simu, Allison, and their pup, Chopa, attended the premiere and adoption event for Arthur the King. A moment of silence for this super cute family portrait:

Michael Tran - Getty Images

Annnnd that's that on these two! We'll be updating this as their reign of cuteness continues.



