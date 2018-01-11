Sims' free throw lifts Texas over No. 16 TCU 99-98 in 2OT

AUSTIN, Texas (AP) -- Texas had just taken a one-point lead with 5 seconds left when TCU's Jaylen Fisher drove the lane and went up for what should have been easy layup at the buzzer for the win.

Only someway, somehow, the ball fell out and hit the floor.

The Longhorns beat the 16th-ranked Horned Frogs 99-98 in double overtime to earn their biggest win of the season, just after the Texas program was walloped with an emotional sledgehammer: sophomore guard Andrew Jones being diagnosed with leukemia.

As soon as the final horn sounded, tears welled in Texas coach Shaka Smart's eyes and Jones' teammates held up his jersey as they sang the ''Eyes of Texas'' with the home crowd.

''We got some real help from someone when that ball didn't go in,'' Smart said.

''Our guys really wanted to win for Andrew. He's the one that's been on our minds and in our hearts and I'm really proud of the way they fought. I hope Drew's listening right now. I hope he knows we love him,'' Smart said.

Texas got the victory after Jericho Sims made a free throw then missed the second. Sims was trying to defend Fisher when the smaller guard blew past him toward the basket.

''Man, I'm glad that didn't go in,'' Sims said.

Jones was Texas' leading scorer until a wrist fracture sidelined him for several games in December. When he returned, he complained of being tired and hardly played. He missed a game last weekend at Baylor while undergoing tests.

Texas said Wednesday that Jones has started treatment but released no more details on his condition or his diagnosis.

''Andrew's the best fighter on our team. He's got a fight ahead of him. I know he's really gonna fight. And our guys really fed off of his spirit tonight,'' Smart said.

Without Jones and injured guard Kerwin Roach II, Texas used only seven players and four of them logged over 40 minutes. Forward Dylan Osetkowski played 49 minutes.