The Sims 4 Growing Together gameplay features unveiled in new trailer

The Sims 4 has revealed gameplay features for upcoming expansion pack Growing Together in a brand new trailer.

The next expansion promises to enhance family gameplay in significant ways, and this latest promo – which can be viewed below and centres on new family the Michaelsons – offers a sneak peek at what Simmers can expect.

The big new features include social compatibility and family dynamic:

Family dynamic determines the type of relationship two family members share, with options including 'Close', 'Distant', 'Difficult', and 'Jokesters'.



Different dynamics result in different ways in which family members interact with each other, and that will potentially lead to more nuanced family relationships. In theory, you will be able to decide how close two siblings are and whether or not a spouse has a tense relationship with their in-laws.

Meanwhile, social compatibility determines the natural chemistry two Sims share. Good compatibility will see the Sims clicking and getting along with ease, while bad compatibility will see them more likely to clash.

The likes and dislikes have a say in this – if the Sims have similar interests, they're more likely to be compatible.

At the same time, new milestones will be added that will mark a Sim's growth – from falling in love as adults to losing teeth as a child.

In-law visits are also teased in the trailer. The promo shows a grandparent turning up for a "temporary stay" and seeing his grandkids, although full details for how this new feature will work are yet to be revealed.

Indeed, it looks like all of this is just a glimpse at what's in the new expansion. SimGuruNova said on Twitter following the trailer's release that there is "so much more in the pack", with "a few other features nestled in there that y'all might not have picked up on initially".



We also haven't had a full look at the expansion's world, San Sequoia, and the new neighbourhoods.

Growing Together's release next month will coincide with a major free update that will add the infants life stage to the game for free – and the trailer showcases some infants gameplay and how the new life stage works with the expansion's new systems.

The Sims 4 Growing Together will launch on PC, Mac, PlayStation 4 and 5, Xbox One, and Xbox X|S on March 16.

