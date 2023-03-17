The Simpsons set to bring back classic character after 33 years

Channel 4

The Simpsons have announced the return of a classic character, 33 years after they were first seen on our screens.

Showrunner Al Jean revealed on Twitter that the character of Jacques will be making an appearance in upcoming season 34 episode 'Pin Girl', whose synopsis reads: "A mysterious figure from Marge’s past returns to coach her for a bowling tournament."

"Don’t nap on new episode Sunday. Pin Gal with the return of Jacques!" Jean wrote, with one fan commenting that the new episode will premiere exactly 33 years and one day after Jacques first appearance during 1990's 'Life on the Fast Lane'.

Jean then added a follow up tweet, showing Jacques in action.

Simpsons fans will remember Jacques as the man who had attempted to woo Marge back in season one. The pair met after Marge joined a bowling alley to get back at Homer after he bought a bowling ball for her birthday (a gift which he had intended to use for himself).

Jacques makes his romantic intentions clear to Marge, however she ultimately shuts him down and returns to Homer.

Jacques has since made non-speaking cameos in The Simpsons, but this will be his first return in a significant role. He'll once again be voiced by comedian and filmmaker Albert Brooks.

Meanwhile, Jean recently clarified fan speculation around Lisa Simpson's sexuality, exclusively revealing to Digital Spy that Lisa being queer is a "possibility".

"In my opinion, and this is just my opinion, that is definitely a possibility for Lisa's life," he said, following a 'what if' episode which showed Lisa with two female partners.

"She is open and, you know, somebody who loves everything. Why not?"

The Simpsons is available to stream in full on Disney+ now in the UK. It airs Sunday nights on Fox in the US, with the current season available to stream on Hulu with previous seasons available via Disney+.





