The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voicing PoC characters

The Simpsons has addressed a major controversy that has surrounded the show for years.

In the midst of the current conversation about Black Lives Matter following the death of George Floyd at the hands of the police, the entertainment industry has been addressing issues such as blackface and casting white actors as characters of colour.

The Simpsons has been dealing with this for a few years now, after the documentary The Problem with Apu highlighted the character didn't represent the South Asian community, but made them feel like a punchline.

Following Hank Azaria stepping down from voicing Apu, the show is going one step further, issuing a statement that reads: "Moving forward, The Simpsons will no longer have white actors voice non-white characters" (via EW).

This week has also seen multiple white actors step down from their PoC roles across animations, including: Mike Henry as Cleveland/Consuela (Family Guy), Kristen Bell as Molly (Central Park), and Jenny Slate as Missy (Big Mouth).

The long-running sitcom is going to hit the huge milestone of 700 episodes soon, the first primetime US show to do so, and details about the episode were recently revealed by the creators.

Every season of the show is available to stream on Disney+, although episodes from the show's earlier years were originally released in 'remastered' format that cropped the aspect ratio into widescreen, which removed a lot of visual gags from the frame.

Thankfully, last month saw the restoration of the original aspect ratio, meaning you can watch the series in the way it was meant to be seen.

The Simpsons is now available to watch on Disney+ in the US and the UK.

