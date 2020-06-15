‘Simpsons’ Fan Creates Real ‘Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge’ Game

Forget the PS5, the coolest new video game to play right now is an online version of a joke from “The Simpsons”: a fake video game the show created called “Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge.”

Game designer and ‘Simpsons’ fan Aaron Demeter over the weekend created an online version of the game that digitizes a gag from the season 7, 1995 episode of “The Simpsons” called “Marge Be Not Proud.” And you can actually play through the game yourself right here.

In the episode, Bart desperately wants a new, violent game called “Bonestorm” and resorts to stealing it from the store. When he learns his lesson by the end of the episode, Marge gets him a game as a present, but not the game he had in mind. Instead, she buys him “Lee Carvallo’s Putting Challenge.”

The online game allows you to step through nearly identical dialogue from the show, as voiced by Homer Simpson actor Dan Castellaneta, in which you set up on a putting green and are asked to choose between a putter and a 3-wood.

“You have chosen a 3-wood. May I suggest, a putter,” Carvallo says in the game. Of course, the best answer to this question is “No.” “Now choose the force of your swing. May I suggest, ‘Feather Touch?’ You have selected ‘Power Drive.”

For the record, whether you pick a putter or 3-wood or a feather touch or power drive, the outcome of Demeter’s game will always be the same. And when your ball inevitably lands in the parking lot, Carvallo asks you if you want to play again. “You have selected ‘No.'”

Former “Simpsons” writer Bill Oakley tweeted out the game over the weekend and described it as something all “Simpsons” fans must check out.

Demeter was surprised by how much the game had already blown up when he posted it online, having notched over 3,000 browser plays in a matter of hours.

Check out the actual clip from the credits of the episode below.





All Simpsons fans must check out this fantastic PLAYABLE VERSION of Lee Carvallo's Putting Challenge by @AaronDemeter https://t.co/QfLLFwN51N

— BILL OAKLEY (@thatbilloakley) June 13, 2020







