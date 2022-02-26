‘The Simpsons’ Family Raise The Ukrainian Flag In New Cartoon
The Simpsons just released a commissioned image of the animated cartoon family in support of Ukraine’s fight against Russia.
A photo tweet sent from the Simpson’s official account depicts Homer, Marge, Bart, Lisa and baby Maggie holding Ukrainian flags in unison with a caption reading, “#TheSimpsons #Simpsons #Ukraine.”
More from Deadline
How To Watch Biden's First State Of The Union Address To Congress: Speech Time, Scheduled TV Coverage & Livestreams
Ukrainian Film Academy Calls For Boycott Of Russian Cinema From Festivals, Producers & Financiers
#TheSimpsons #Simpsons #Ukraine pic.twitter.com/aWvgTUGJKP
— The Simpsons (@TheSimpsons) February 26, 2022
Al Jean, Simpson’s executive producer, said the creation of political images isn’t common in the animated sitcom’s repertoire. However, the Russian invasion of Ukraine proved to be an appropriate exception.
“We don’t do this very often, only very rarely when there’s something… extremely important for a cause that could not be bigger,” Jean said.
The cartoon was drawn by animator and director David Silverman who has been with the show since its inception in 1989.
Show producer Jim Brooks called creator Matt Groening, Jean and Silverman to create the image to express their solidarity with the independent Eastern European nation.
“It’s meant to show we care about what’s going on and have enormous sympathy for the people of Ukraine and want this to stop,” Jean added.
The animated Fox sitcom has gained a reputation in recent years for predicting historical events with uncanny accuracy years, even decades, ahead.
Recently, Twitter users unearthed a clip from an episode titled “Simpson Tide” from 1998, joking the Soviet Union never dissolved and that the Berlin Wall magically resurfaced.
The Simpsons predicted the
Crisis of #Putin, #Russia,#Ukraine and #Donetsk and#Luhansk way before it was cool 🤯😆#RussiaUkraineCrisis#Ukraina #ukrainerussia #USA pic.twitter.com/Hqd2icRj6w
— Ukraine Report (@GeniusManushya) February 22, 2022
The longest-running American sitcom has also forecasted events like Donald Trump’s presidency, the Disney-Fox merger, Super Bowl victors, and even Tom Hanks endorsing the United States government.
Sometimes life is not stranger than fiction.
Best of Deadline
Sign up for Deadline's Newsletter. For the latest news, follow us on Facebook, Twitter, and Instagram.