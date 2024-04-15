'Simply superb' Isak scores again

[BBC]

Alexander Isak has scored in six consecutive home games for Newcastle United and is the first player to score 20 goals since Alan Shearer in 2003-04.

The 24-year-old has netted 27 in 46 games since he joined from Real Sociedad in August 2022 for a fee in the region of £60m.

Isak's double against Tottenham on Saturday took him to 17 league goals this season - the joint highest by a Swedish player in a campaign along with Zlatan Ibrahimovic's total at Manchester United in 2016-17.

"I like him and so do the fans," said former England captain Shearer on Match of the Day 2. "He is having a wonderful season.

"When you leave him space he is so dangerous. He is bright and alert and scores all types of goals. He just does not panic.

"If you are being really picky then obviously you would want him to be on the pitch more because he has had injuries. But what a talent and what a player.

"Simply superb."

Watch MOTD2 on BBC iPlayer