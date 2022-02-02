Simply Marinas' Brokers Are Kicking Off 2022 With Continued Stellar Marina Sales Nationally

Simply Marinas
·3 min read

The Simply Marinas team has been focused on marina sales and acquisitions for 20 years, with more than 13,000 marina investors in their network.

CORAL GABLES, Fla., Feb. 02, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Marinas, one of the nation's most reputable and successful marina brokers, conducted more than $200 million in marina sales in recent months. "Our marina specialists represent well-funded groups who allocate in excess of $100 million, each, to deploy on marina acquisitions. The team is continually identifying marinas for sale to match their qualified clients' criteria," said George Ash, Simply Marinas National Director. "The family office participates, at times, as an equity investor and/or lender in their marina deals. The team has managed transactions across a range of values, with competitive bidding, and short closing periods," added George Ash.

Ash credits their success to the Simply Marinas reputation for building long-lasting and trusted relationships with clients for over 20 years, as reflected in consistent proven results, year after year, and with more than 250 transactions conducted by the family office.

"Limited marina inventory and high barriers to entry for developing new marinas, coupled with recent and continued growth in recreational boating, indicate continued marina market activity. Simply Marinas is anticipating strong activity in 2022, with no signs of marina sales powering down," commented Michelle Ash, Simply Marinas Owner and Broker. "The company was also selected by sellers who opted for confidential transactions and could rely on the Simply Marinas Buyers' Network of more than 13,000 marina investors," Michelle added.

Some of the marina sales, the company transacted, include trophy marinas such as The Marinas at Little Harbor (Antigua Marina, The Village Marina), FL; Four Corners Yacht Club and RV Park, and Cedar Creek Marina, both in Tennessee, and are two of the largest first-class marina resort sales in 2021; Beavers Bend Marina, OK; 500+ wet slip marina, West Coast - US; Florida Keys Dry Storage Marina; and a SE Marina Portfolio. Equally committed to the mom-and-pop marinas, the company secured multiple offers at increasingly lower cap rates. Among these are Fair Point Marina, and Shady Shores RV Park, NY; Nettles Island Marina, Key Colony Beach Marina, Miami River Marina, and Miami River Marine Center, all in Florida; Flag Harbor Marine Service, and The Cove Marina in Maryland; Bahia Marina, TX; Starved Rock Marina, IL; and Kenlake Marina, KY.

About Simply Marinas - Simply Marinas has been a leader in marina and resort acquisitions and dispositions for more than 20 years. A family-owned business, we are independent brokers, investors and lenders who offer our clients expertise from presale groundwork through valuation, due diligence, financing, and successful closings. Contact us at team@simplymarinas.com, or 305-390-0397 to find out how our network of over 13,000 marina and RV investors, as well as our experience, can help you close the deal. To learn about track record, testimonials, and bios, visit www.simplymarinas.com. Many of our offerings are confidential and do not appear on our website.

