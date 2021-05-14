Bed Bath & Beyond now has an affordable line of hotel-quality home essentials, starting at just $1

Yahoo Life is committed to finding you the best products at the best prices. We may receive a share from purchases made via links on this page. Pricing and availability are subject to change.

In order for a house to be livable, it has to have a strong foundation. The same logic applies to the way your home is equipped. Even the cutest cabinets need to be filled with the right tools to keep your kitchen running smoothly. A brass bed is beautiful to look at, but it’s the cozy bedding that promotes deep, restful sleep.

There’s a joyful simplicity in resting your head on a soft, supportive pillow or preparing a meal with utensils that get the job done with ease. No one knows this better than the creative minds at Bed Bath & Beyond. That’s why they brainstormed Simply Essential, a brand new collection of your home’s most necessary items — hardworking, high-quality basics that are accessible to everyone, regardless of budget.

Did you think this kind of comfort and convenience would cost an arm and a leg? Simply Essential's price points beg to differ. And if you sign up for Beyond+, the retailer's reward-rich membership program, you'll score an extra 20 percent off your entire purchase — and all purchases. Membership has other privileges, too, like free shipping and 50 percent off interior design services. A Beyond+ membership is just $29 a month; it's kind of a no-brainer.

Simply Essential is a one-stop shop for all the items you need to design a comfortable abode that’s equipped to keep up with the way you live. Prices start at just $1, because a happy home should not be a luxury. Scroll for our handpicked favorites from the aptly named Simply Essential collection.

Simply Essential Microfiber Standard/Queen Bed Pillow (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Maintaining good posture when you’re lying in bed is an often overlooked but very crucial component to good health. This fluffy pillow may feel incredible to the touch, but it’s also keeping your spine aligned all night long thanks to medium support. Even fans of down/feather pillows and foam pillows have happily made the switch to this machine-washable microfiber option. At $5, it’s more affordable than its peers, but performs just as well.

“This pillow did away with my morning neck and back pains,” wrote a fan. “I'm a side and back sleeper and this pillow has been great...slept very sound and not tossed and turned...never had the feeling of sinking too far into the pillow. Highly recommend.”

Simply Essential Cotton Hand Towels (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

It’s all about the little things, like drying your hands on a set of super-soft towels several times a day. Talk about sparking joy! Bed Bath & Beyond's 100 percent cotton, meticulously woven, chevron-patterned hand towels keep things chic in the bathroom. They’re machine-washable and won’t pill or produce lint, so they’ll easily integrate into your household and can be kept in constant rotation.

Simply Essential 3-Piece Stainless Steel Whisks Set (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Stop beating eggs with a fork and mixing up salad dressing with a spoon. Whisks, by design, are much more effective, and this set gives you three tools at varying sizes for just $5. They’re crafted fully of stainless steel, are dishwasher safe and look so stately, you’ll probably want to keep them on display in a countertop canister.

Simply Essential Microfiber Down Alternative Comforter (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

This cloud-like comforter gives new meaning to the term ‘sweet dreams,’ thanks to brushed microfiber fabric and a fluffy, hypoallergenic fill kept snugly in place with box stitching — all materials are industry certified. This heavenly layer is also machine-washable, so it’s easy to keep fresh, no dry cleaning required.

Wrote a customer: “What I love most about this blanket is that it is extremely lightweight but very warm. It’s not too heavy or difficult to wrap up in, and also breathes nicely.”

Simply Essential Overlapping Circles PEVA Shower Curtain (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

This beauty is the perfect middle ground between a fancy cloth shower curtain and a purely functional one that does nothing for your decor. Its subtle graphic pattern gives it effortless style, and its water-repellent, 40 percent polyethylene/60 percent EVA construction keeps the mold away.

Simply Essential Nylon Kitchen Utensil Collection (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

Those kitchen utensils you’ve been using consistently for 30 years have seen better days. Time to replace them with these lightweight, durable tools. Made of 100 percent nylon, they can withstand heat up to 400 degrees F and are dishwasher safe — plus they’re just $1 each!

Simply Essential Stainless Steel Mixing Bowls (Photo: Bed Bath & Beyond)

This cool set of mixing bowls will inspire you to bake again, and heavy-gauge stainless steel will make you feel like a pro. The pieces are easy to hang and store, and dishwasher-safe too.

