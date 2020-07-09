Simply Calm CBD Is All for Providing Wellness for All Through Hemp-based Products

NEW YORK, NY / ACCESSWIRE / July 9, 2020 / Victories for the legalization of recreational and medicinal drugs are slowly won across the US. The call is echoed from all walks of life. Through science and technology, people have become well-versed in the health benefits of naturally grown plants. However, there are still a myriad of misconceptions about these plants. And so many establishments dot the country dedicated to eradicating these misconceptions.

Simply Calm CBD, for instance, is a health and wellness company that walks the talk about the health benefits of plants like hemp. The company is grounded on their belief that cannabidiol, extracted from the hemp plant, gives positive results to people needing wellness, pain relief, sleep aid, and detox.

Cannabidiol is a natural remedy for several common ailments. Contrary to popular belief, cannabidiol, or popularly known as CBD, does not have the same effect as cannabis. The psychoactive compound in cannabis, called tetrahydrocannabinol or THC, creates the sensation of being "high" when taken. Unlike THC, CBD is not psychoactive. With this, Simply Calm uses CBD as the principal component of their products like their healing and calming creams, tinctures, and lotions. The products are organic, non-GMO, and pesticide-free, owing to their dedicated organic and local farms in Oregon.

Simply Calm CBD started as a venture by a band of health enthusiasts who are eager to spread the benefits of CBD. Now with a nationwide reach, the company is gaining momentum in the market. They intend to reach out further to communities across the globe. "We have seen the amazing benefits our products have on people and want to help more people," they explained. Apart from their farm to table products, Simply Calm CBD gives its monthly subscribers packages that contain three products. The products are individualized and specifically calibrated to match the needs of each user.

With innovative laboratories, Simply Calm CBD plans to make available more types of medical-grade CBD products accessible to many. "In an overly saturated market filled with falsehood and trickery, our goal is to be a beacon of what CBD products should be, and can do," they shared. To the company, more innovations would mean more opportunities for people to choose from products that alleviate common health problems such as anxiety, stress, and sleep deprivation.

While there are still many who doubt the effects of plant-based products such as hemp, Simply Calm CBD stays confident that the market will eventually ease on products as theirs. They rely on the actual results from users. "We believe the best way to accomplish our goal is to let our dedicated customers and the results from our CBD products speak for themselves."

Over the years, Simply Calm CBD stays faithful to its core objective: provide wellness for all. That is a motto that has helped the company execute its operations even in the thick of misconceptions. "Our motto, wellness for all, is the goal we strive to reach, and the motivation that drives our every decision. We believe that CBD contains numerous health benefits still widely unadopted by the world," they concluded.

For more information about Simply Calm CBD and browse through their products, visit their website. Follow them on their official Facebook and Instagram accounts. For queries, email them at hi@shopsimplycalm.com or call them at 503-567-6161.

