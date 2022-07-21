Simply Better Brands Corp. Announces a Non-Brokered Private Placement of up to $9.1 Million Secured Convertible Debentures and up to $3.25 Million Common Shares to Reduce Debt and Fuel Growth

Simply Better Brands Corp.
·8 min read
Simply Better Brands Corp.
Simply Better Brands Corp.

VANCOUVER, British Columbia, July 21, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simply Better Brands Corp. (the “Company” or “Simply Better Brands”) (TSX Venture:  SBBC) (OTCQB:  PKANF) is pleased to announce that it intends to complete a proposed non-brokered private placement (the “CD Offering”) ‎of secured convertible debentures (the “Convertible Debentures”) for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $9,100,000.

Each Convertible Debenture shall mature on the date which is 24 months (the “Maturity Date”) from the closing of the ‎CD Offering and will bear an interest rate of 8.0% per annum, calculated annually. Interest shall be payable quarterly until the Maturity Date and subject to prior approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”), such interest may be converted into Common Shares at the higher of (i) the 15 trading day VWAP on each such applicable payment date, or (ii) the market price of the Common Shares.

The Convertible Debentures will be convertible at the election of the holder into common shares of the Company ‎‎("Common Shares") at a ‎conversion price of $0.39 per Common Share (the ‎‎"Conversion Price")‎. The Company may force the conversion of the Convertible Debentures in the event the volume ‎weighted average price of the ‎Common Shares on the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV”) is ‎greater ‎‎than $1.00 for any five (5) ‎consecutive trading days‎. The Convertible Debentures will be secured by general security agreements over all of the Company’s present and after acquired property.

The Company is also pleased to announce that it intends to complete a proposed non-brokered private placement of Common Shares (the “Common Share Offering”) of up to 11,016,949 Common Shares and a price of $0.295 per Common Share, for aggregate gross proceeds of up to $3,250,000.

The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the CD Offering and Common Share Offering (collectively, the “Offerings”) for short term debt reduction and general working capital to support sales growth across its portfolio of brands. The Company has previously announced its preliminary sales for the six months ended June 30th, 2022 of USD 28.9 million which have increased over 400% from the prior period. Approximately $5.35 million of the proceeds from the Offerings are planned to be used to support the expected second half growth of the SBBC brands and general working capital and the remaining $7.0 million will be used to reduce short term debt. Additionally, the CD Offering proceeds are planned to be used to reduce a portion of short-term debt due within twelve months and replace it with the two year convertible debenture amounts.

‎“Due to the strong growth of our PureKana, No B.S. Skincare, and TRUBAR brands, our 2022 ‎outlook is $50-55 million or over 300% growth vs. one year-ago and anticipated gross margins are expected to be 63-65% up from 62% in the prior year, while achieving positive adjusted ‎EBITDA. Securing this capital is a critical milestone to fuel sustainable growth with strong ‎balance sheet governance.  Our operational fundamentals are strong and we look forward to ‎the momentum this investment will unlock,” says Kathy Casey, CEO of Simply Better Brands Corp.

The terms of the proposed Convertible Debentures provide that no holder shall, pursuant thereto, become the beneficial owner of more than 9.99% of the Common Shares of the Company. Accordingly, the Offerings are not expected to materially affect control of the Company.

The Convertible Debentures and Common Shares forming part of the Offerings, and ‎any securities issuable upon conversion of Convertible Debentures, will be subject to a ‎statutory hold ‎period of four months and one day from the date of issuance of the ‎Convertible Debentures and Common Shares. ‎The Offerings are each subject to certain conditions including, but ‎not limited to, the receipt of all ‎necessary regulatory and stock exchange approvals, ‎including the approval of the TSXV.‎

This press release does not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy ‎any ‎securities in any jurisdiction.‎

About Simply Better Brands Corp.

Simply Better Brands Corp. leads an international omni-channel platform with diversified assets in the emerging plant-based and holistic wellness consumer product categories. The Company’s mission is focused on leading innovation for the informed Millennial and Generation Z generations in the rapidly growing plant-based wellness, natural, and clean ingredient space. The Company continues to focus on expansion into high-growth consumer product categories including plant-based food, clean ingredient skincare and plant-based wellness.  For more information on Simply Better Brands Corp., please visit: https://www.simplybetterbrands.com/investor-relations.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Contact Information

Simply Better Brands Corp.
Brian Meadows
Chief Financial Officer
+1 (855) 553-7441
ir@simplybetterbrands.com

Forward-Looking Information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute "forward-looking information" ‎and "forward looking ‎statements" as such terms are used in applicable Canadian securities ‎laws. Forward-looking statements and ‎information are based on plans, expectations and ‎estimates of management at the date the information is provided ‎and are subject to certain ‎factors and assumptions, including, among others, that the Company’s financial ‎condition and ‎development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, the impact of the COVID-19 ‎‎pandemic, the regulatory climate in which the Company operates, the Company’s ability to ‎execute on its ‎business plans, distribution plans, reliance on a consistent supply chain, and ‎claims relating to the efficacy and results of the Company's products. Specifically, this news ‎release contains forward-looking statements relating to, but not limited to, the statements with respect to each of the Offerings; the use of the net proceeds of the Offerings; and the receipt of all approvals of the TSXV in connection therewith.

Forward-looking statements and information are subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties ‎and other factors ‎that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from ‎those projected in such forward-‎looking statements and information. Factors that could cause ‎the forward-looking statements and information in ‎this news release to change or to be ‎inaccurate include, but are not limited to, changing consumer preferences, the ‎impacts of ‎COVID-19, that the Company’s financial condition and development plans change, ability to ‎obtain ‎necessary regulatory approvals and product viability and risk, as well as the other risks ‎and uncertainties ‎applicable to the Company and the industries in which it operates, and as set ‎forth in the Company’s filings available under the Company’s profile at ‎www.sedar.com. ‎

There is no representation by the Company that actual results achieved will be the same in ‎whole or in part as ‎those referenced in the forward-looking statements and the Company does ‎not undertake any obligation to update ‎publicly or to revise any of the included forward-‎looking statements, whether as a result of new information, ‎future events or otherwise, except ‎as may be required by applicable securities law.‎

Financial Outlook

This press release contains future-oriented financial information and financial outlook information (collectively, “FOFI”) about the financial results for the quarter ended June 30, 2022, and the year ended December 31, 2022, including net sales, gross margin, and Adjusted EBITDA, all of which are subject to the same assumptions, risk factors, limitations, and qualifications as set out under the heading “Forward-Looking Information”. The actual financial results of the Company may vary from the amounts set out herein and such variation may be material. The Company and its management believe that the financial outlook has been prepared on a reasonable basis, reflecting management's best estimates and judgments and the FOFI contained in this press release was approved by management as of the date hereof. However, because this information is subjective and subject to numerous risks, it should not be relied on as necessarily indicative of future results. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update such FOFI. FOFI contained in this press release was made as of the date hereof and was provided for the purpose of providing further information about the Company’s anticipated future business operations on a quarterly and annual basis. Readers are cautioned that the FOFI contained in this press release should not be used for purposes other than for which it is disclosed herein.

Non-IFRS Financial Measures‎

This press release refers to certain non-IFRS ‎‎measures. Adjusted EBITDA refers to net earnings from continuing operations before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization and removing certain non-recurring, one-time or irregular items. ‎Adjusted EBITDA is not an earnings measure recognized by IFRS and does not have a standardized ‎meaning prescribed by IFRS. Management believes that Adjusted EBITDA is an alternative measure in ‎evaluating the Company's business performance. The most directly ‎comparable measure to ‎‎Adjusted EBITDA calculated in accordance with IFRS is net income (loss).

See “Earnings before Interest, Taxes, Depreciation, and Amortization (“EBITDA”) and Adjusted EBITDA (Non-GAAP Measures)” in the Company’s most recently available management’s discussion and analysis available on SEDAR for a reconciliation of Adjusted EBITDA to net (loss) income.

Readers are cautioned that Adjusted ‎EBITDA should not be construed as an alternative to net income as determined under IFRS; nor ‎as an indicator of financial performance as determined by IFRS; nor a calculation of cash flow ‎from operating activities as determined under IFRS; nor as a measure of liquidity and cash flow ‎under IFRS. The Company's method of calculating Adjusted EBITDA may differ from methods used by ‎other companies and, accordingly, the Company's Adjusted EBITDA may not be comparable to similar ‎measures used by any other company.‎ Except as otherwise indicated, Adjusted EBITDA is calculated and disclosed by SBBC on a consistent basis from period to period. Specific adjusting items may only be relevant in certain periods.


Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Last offspring of legendary N.S. horse wins the lone race that eluded his sire

    The offspring of a legendary Nova Scotia racehorse has won the only race that his sire lost. Somebeachsomewhere was considered one of the best harness racing horses of all time, winning 20 of 21 career races. The only one he lost was the New Jersey Meadowlands Pace in 2008. Fourteen years later, his colt, Beach Glass, has claimed the title. "It's a bit surreal," said Brent MacGrath, who owned and trained both horses. Beach Glass started off the race in fifth place, slowly working his way to the

  • Timeline: Hockey Canada's handling of 2018 sexual assault allegation

    A timeline of Hockey Canada's response to an alleged sexual assault involving eight players in London, Ont., in 2018: Jan. 5, 2018 — Canada's world junior hockey team defeats Sweden in the gold-medal final in Buffalo, N.Y. June 18, 2018 — Hockey Canada Foundation Gala & Golf event begins in London. June 19, 2018 — A woman's stepfather informs Hockey Canada she alleges she was sexually assaulted by eight players, including members of the world junior team, while intoxicated the previous night fol

  • Defence in Jake Virtanen sexual assault trial suggests complainant could have done more to avoid sex

    On the second straight day of cross examination, the lawyer representing Jake Virtanen in his jury trial for sexual assault suggested the complainant could have lied about having a yeast infection or said she was menstruating if she really didn't want to have sex with the former Vancouver Canuck. "I thought saying no, I don't want to do this and physically pushing him off of me was enough," she replied, her voice rising and full of emotion. "What else did I have to say?" Virtanen, 25, is facing

  • How NBA ready is Raptors' Christian Koloko?

    Amit Mann and Aaron Rose look at Christian Koloko's Summer League performance and how ready he is for the NBA. Full podcast is available on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed or on our Yahoo Sports Canada YouTube channel.

  • Levins finishes historic fourth, crushes his Canadian marathon at world championships

    EUGENE, Ore. — Canada's Cam Levins never lost his self-belief. And after nearly four frustrating years of disappointing finishes, dropouts, and the loss of his sponsor, Levins wrote a remarkable comeback story on Sunday, shattering his own Canadian record, racing to an historic fourth place in the marathon at the world track and field championships. "I'm thrilled, obviously. I'm over the moon," Levins said. The 33-year-old from Black Creek, B.C., ran two hours seven minutes nine seconds to crush

  • McManis returns interception for decisive TD as Argos rally to down Riders 30-24

    WOLFVILLE, N.S. — Wynton McManis made Touchdown Atlantic worth celebrating for Toronto Argonauts fans. McManis returned an interception 50 yards for the touchdown to rally Toronto past the Saskatchewan Roughriders 30-24 in an entertaining but often chippy contest Saturday afternoon. McManis stepped in front of a Cody Fajardo pass and ran untouched to the end zone at 12:54 of the fourth quarter. Moments later, McLeod Bethel-Thompson found Brandon Banks for the two-point convert to put Toronto ahe

  • Roughriders QB Fajardo unsure how long he can play the pain game

    WOLFVILLE — Cody Fajardo isn't sure how much longer he can continue playing on his ailing left knee. The Saskatchewan Roughriders starting quarterback has been playing with a brace on his knee since the second week of the CFL season. Earlier this week, Fajardo expressed optimism his knee was actually starting to come around. But that all changed Saturday afternoon in Saskatchewan's 30-24 loss to Toronto in the 2022 Touchdown Atlantic contest. In the second quarter, Fajardo was in obvious pain af

  • Toronto Raptors sign guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to two-way contract

    TORONTO — The Toronto Raptors have signed guard Jeff Dowtin Jr. to a two-way contract. The six-foot-three, 185-pound Dowtin joined the Raptors for this year's NBA Summer League, where he averaged 16 points, 4.3 assists, 3.8 rebounds and 28.1 minutes in four games (all starts). He shot 57 per cent from the field, including 36.4 per cent from three-point range. A native of Upper Marlboro, Ma., Dowtin played in nine NBA games last season for Golden State, Milwaukee and Orlando, averaging 2.1 points

  • Jackie Robinson's legacy looms over All-Star Game in LA

    LOS ANGELES (AP) — The legacy of Jackie Robinson showed in Major League Baseball’s draft, with four Black players among the first five selected for the first time in history. Six of the first 18 players chosen as well as nine players taken in the first round are Black. All of them are alumni of MLB's diversity development programs. That’s considered progress in a sport that has a smaller percentage of Black players now than any year since the early 1990s. “It's nice to see athletes sticking arou

  • Saskatchewan Roughriders push back game versus Toronto to Sunday

    TORONTO — The Saskatchewan Roughriders and Toronto Argonauts will complete their back-to-back series a day later than originally planned. The Riders announced Thursday the return engagement will be played Sunday night at Mosaic Stadium after 13 players and five staff members tested positive for COVID-19. The two teams had been scheduled to meet Saturday night but after dropping a 30-24 decision to Toronto on Saturday in Wolfville, N.S., the Riders were unable to practise Tuesday or Wednesday. Th

  • Blue Jays' Jordan Romano to replace Gerrit Cole at All-Star Game

    Jordan Romano is the sixth member of the Toronto Blue Jays to be named to this year's All-Star Game.

  • Should the Raptors start Trent Jr. or Achiuwa next season?

    Amit Mann and Sean Woodley discuss why the Raptors should consider starting Precious Achiuwa over Gary Trent Jr. next season and how it benefits their system. Full podcast looking at the back-end and rotation players is on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Report: Nets wouldn't consider Kevin Durant trade with Raptors without Scottie Barnes

    The Nets are understandably setting the bar as high as possible in Durant trade talks.

  • After Olympic success in Tokyo, Canada women look to dethrone U.S. as CONCACAF champs

    Canada had the better of the U.S. en route to winning Olympic gold in Tokyo last summer. Now the Canadian women look to build on that success by taking the CONCACAF title away from the top-ranked Americans. The North American rivals blazed an identical trail in reaching Monday's CONCACAF W Championship final, each winning four games while outscoring the opposition 12-0. The U.S. and sixth-ranked Canadians dispatched No. 37 Costa Rica and No. 51 Jamaica by identical 3-0 scores in semifinal play T

  • Trudeau calls Hockey Canada fund to cover sexual misconduct claims 'unacceptable'

    Prime Minister Justin Trudeau says Canadians are right to be "disgusted" with Hockey Canada following a recent string of scandals involving allegations of sexual misconduct. The latest news about the sport's national governing body landed on Tuesday when recently unearthed court documents suggested that the organization operates a legal fund dedicated to pay for uninsured liabilities — including sexual abuse claims. "I think right now it's hard for anyone in Canada to have faith or trust in anyo

  • Avalanche's Jack Johnson treats family to ice cream sundaes out of Stanley Cup

    With over 1,000 NHL games played before he put his hands on the Stanley Cup, Jack Johnson is making the most of his time with the legendary trophy.

  • Lowertown basketball tournament aims to bring 'peace in the streets'

    Eight youth basketball teams took to the courts of a Lowertown park Saturday for a tournament held in the memory of two young Black men shot and killed last summer, just minutes away. Dozens came out to watch the "Peace in the Streets" tournament in Jules Morin Park, which honoured 20-year-old Loris Tyson Ndongozi and 18-year old Creflo Tansia. Ndongozi was playing pick-up basketball one night last July with a friend when they were both shot. Ndongozi was not the target — the friend was, accordi

  • The Battle of Ontario is back, don’t take the bait Leafs fans

    The Senators have had an eye-catching offseason, trading for Alex DeBrincat and signing Claude Giroux in free agency. Ottawa fans have wasted no time in trolling Leafs loyalists about the strength of their top six.

  • Antonella Roccuzzo one of the richest soccer wags out there

    Here’s all you want to know about Antonela Roccuzzo, from how she met Leo Messi back when she was just 9 years old, to her own business venture in the children's fashion.

  • Questions abound about Canadian 4x100m relay team selections at athletics worlds

    With injuries mounting at the World Athletics Championships and the men's 4x100-metre relay heats set for Friday, questions abound about what the competing countries' lineups are going to look like. Canada's sprinting superstar Andre De Grasse withdrew from the 200m event, having contracted COVID-19 for a second time less than a month ago. De Grasse has said he'll be good to race the relay. Italy's Olympic champion in the 100m Marcell Jacobs withdrew from the final of the event due to injury. It