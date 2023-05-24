Simply the best: Tributes flood in for Tina Turner who has died aged 83

Tina Turner attending the photocall for the West End musical Tina (PA Archive)

Tributes are pouring in for music legend Tina Turner Turner who has died aged 83.

One of rock's most famous voices who had hits including Proud Mary and The Best, the star died after a long illness.

Turner died “peacefully" on Wednesday in her home in Kusnacht near Zurich, Switzerland, according to her publicist.

Roger Davies, Tina Turner’s manager of 30 years, said: “Tina was a unique and remarkable force of nature with her strength, incredible energy and immense talent.

“From the first day I met her in 1980, she believed in herself completely when few others did at that time.

“It was a privilege and an honour to have been a close friend as well as her manager for more than 30 years.

“I will miss her deeply.”

Among those paying tribute was supermodel Naomi Campbell.

Commenting on Instagram, Campbell said: “Rest in Peace & Power THE QUEEN , LEGEND, ICON. There will never be another. Cherish my times with you.”

Actress Rosario Dawson said “legends never die" as she paid tribute to the legendary singer.

Commenting on an Instagram post announcing the news of the singer's death, Dawson wrote: “Rejoice In Paradise Queen. Legends Never Die. Rest In Power."

The White House also called news of the star’s death “incredibly sad”, saying she was an inspiration to many.

Meanwhile, singer Paloma Faith added that she was one of her “greatest influences and inspirations".

“I can't even begin. Really, I can't. Tina you were probably one of my greatest influences and inspirations,” she said.

“I grew up with you in the background of my childhood and all through my time learning my craft I always returned to you.”

American singer Gloria Gaynor hailed Tina Turner as an “iconic legend who paved the way for so many women in rock music, black and white”, while eighties popstar Rick Astley added that she was “one of the greats”.

Across her career, which began in the 1950s, the American-born singer won over hearts with classic songs including River Deep - Mountain High, Proud Mary and Nutbush City Limits.

She was a two-time inductee into the Rock and Roll Hall of Fame, and won a total of 12 Grammy Awards.

Turner also turned her hand to the silver screen, and inspired an award-winning musical based on her life before her death.

The Aldwych Theatre, the current home of Tina The Musical on the West End said it was “so proud to tell her story".

The theatre tweeted: “Rest in peace Tina Turner, Queen of Rock 'n' Roll. We are so proud to tell her story on our stage and celebrate such a formidable woman with audiences of all ages.

“Our thoughts are with her family at this time."

