‘Simply become too much’: How will Cawthorn’s controversies affect his reelection chances?

Will Wright
·6 min read
Travis Long/tlong@newsobserver.com

Rep. Madison Cawthorn’s penchant for confrontational politicking has landed him national name recognition, campaign dollars and and a competitive primary at home.

He’s brushed off scandals in the past and on Tuesday named people he perceives as instigators.

In an Instagram video on Tuesday, Cawthorn said “the North Carolina establishment and one RINO senator” were launching a coordinated attack against him ahead of the primary. His video came just after news that he got caught with a pistol at the Charlotte airport.

“We’re starting to see this coordinated drip campaign ... where they’re going to drop an attack article every one or two days just to try and kill us with death by a thousand cuts,” Cawthorn said in the video Tuesday.

Coordinated attack or not, Cawthorn’s reelection race may be tightening.

Recent polling from the GOPAC Election Fund found that Cawthorn’s support dropped among primary voters over the previous month, from 49% in March to 38% in April. State Sen. Chuck Edwards sat at 21%, with other candidates like Michele Woodhouse, Wendy Nevarez and Rodney Honeycutt at 5%.

Though the polling isn’t perfect, Chris Cooper, a political science professor at Western Carolina University, said it points to waning support for Cawthorn and growing support for Edwards.

“There’s enough drips now where it’s created a lake big enough to drown (in),” Cooper said. “And I think he’s feeling the heat.”

Drips or a drizzle?

Cawthorn apologized on Instagram Wednesday for the Charlotte airport gun incident. “I made a mistake yesterday, no excuse for it, just a flat out mistake,” Cawthorn wrote. In a video accompanying the post, he thanked law enforcement, “especially you guys in Charlotte.”

Also on Wednesday, Sen. Thom Tillis called for an investigation into whether Cawthorn engaged in insider trading, after a story from the Washington Examiner found that Cawthorn could be implicated for insider trading. A spokesman for the Cawthorn, a western North Carolina congressman, didn’t return a request for comment.

This debacle is just the latest in his short political career.

When he said on the U.S. House floor being a female should be defined as “two x chromosomes and no tallywacker,” he posted a video of it on social media despite criticism about his views on gender.

READ MORE: Tillis calls for Cawthorn insider trading investigation

After showing up to a local school board meeting in August, which caused controversy as well, Cawthorn’s campaign contributions actually spiked.

Other scandals may not prove as fruitful, said Dallas Woodhouse, the former executive director of the N.C. GOP.

Cawthorn was cited in March for driving with an expired license, and, also in March, a video emerged of Cawthorn calling Ukrainian President Vladimir Zlensky a “thug,” not long after Russia invaded the country.

In the district, things are changing amid the constant controversy, said former Henderson County Sheriff George Erwin.

Erwin renounced his support for Cawthorn more than a year ago. Since then, he said, other local politicians who he convinced to back Cawthorn have, too.

“There are people who will support him no matter what he does, but I’m starting to see more and more continually that people are abandoning him,” Erwin said. “People are seeing this stuff and we’re just disgusted with it.”

Retired Waynesville Police Chief Bill Hollingsed and Transylvania County Sheriff David Mahoney are among the prominent people Erwin said have moved away from Cawthorn.

Cawthorn’s website no longer carries an endorsement page.

Erwin supports Rodney Honeycutt, a former Army Colonel and one of Cawthorn’s seven challengers in the Republican primary.

Dallas Woodhouse said the odds greatly favor Cawthorn in his primary. Still, as the headlines pile up, so does doubt.

“When you throw them all together, does it simply become too much for the people up there?” Dallas Woodhouse asked.

Dallas Woodhouse’s cousin is married to Michele Woodhouse, one of Cawthorn’s Republican primary opponents, but he said he has no involvement with her campaign.

GOPAC’s polling showed 21% of likely GOP primary voters supported Edwards, while every other candidate had 5% support or less and 20% remain undecided.

Cooper said the poll relies on a relatively small sample size and that turnout among unaffiliated voters could be higher than expected.

Glen Bolger, a top Republican pollster who conducted an internal poll on behalf of Edwards in March, found then Cawthorn led the field with 52% of likely voters supporting him. The poll was previously reported by The New York Times and Jewish Insider.

More unaffiliated voters, Cooper wrote in an email to the Observer, would likely help Edwards and hurt Cawthorn.

Cawthorn’s competitors go on the offensive

Any of the scandals individually might not be enough to bring down his reelection. Together, they pose a threat, Cooper said.

GET READY: Early voting begins Thursday. Check out our Voter Guide

Former N.C. Supreme Court justice Bobby Orr, an outspoken critic of Cawthorn, said the damage from scandals might have been lessened if they revolved his policy or political talking points rather than his behavior.

“Even the most conservative Republican doesn’t really want an irresponsible representative, and they’ve got a lot of other choices,” he said.

The other choices include Edwards, the state senator, former GOP chair Michele Woodhouse, and veterans Nevarez and Honeycutt.

Edwards posted a photo on Wednesday of an airport sign that says firearms are prohibited in security checkpoints. In one of his TV ads, Edwards tells voters “If you want a celebrity, go watch the Kardashians. But if you want a proven conservative that will fight and win, then I’m your man.”

Edwards has the endorsement of state Senate pro tem Phil Berger and U.S. Sen. Thom Tillis, former state Sen. Jim Davis, state Sen. Jim Perry and others.

Michele Woodhouse, who describes herself as the America First candidate and right of Cawthorn on policy, said people in western North Carolina are abandoning Cawthorn “in droves.”

Cawthorn endorsed Michele Woodhouse before he entered the 11th Congressional District race. He left the district for another during the state’s redistricting process, but opted to return to when the maps were finalized.

“We have a member of Congress making all kinds of really bad personal decisions,” Michele Woodhouse said. “Those are the headlines. Instead, the headlines should be how Madison Cawthorn is” helping farmers or senior citizens through policy, she said.

To win the primary outright, candidates have to win one more vote than 30% of the total cast as well as more than any other candidate. If no one earns more than 30%, voters pick between the top two vote-getters in a run-off election.

With every new headline and scarce support among GOP colleagues, the chances of a run-off grow daily, Cooper said.

“He created a monster that might eat him,” he said. “He went from firebrand politician to beleaguered politician in about a year and a half.”

Though he still considers Cawthorn to be the frontrunner, Cooper said the number of credible candidates in the race will make it hard for anyone — even the incumbent, considering the amount of negative press — to break that 30%-plus-one threshold.

If he ends up in a runoff, he’ll face the other top vote-getter — and, with that, the possibility of a coalition of the conservative but anti-Cawthorn vote.

Our goal is to create a safe and engaging place for users to connect over interests and passions. In order to improve our community experience, we are temporarily suspending article commenting

Latest Stories

  • Toronto Raptors' all-star guard VanVleet ruled out of Game 5 in Philadelphia

    PHILADELPHIA — Fred VanVleet says his body has "tapped out." The Toronto Raptors' all-star guard, who suffered a strained left hip flexor, was ruled out of Monday's do-or-die Game 5 of their opening-round playoff series against the Philadelphia 76ers. The 28-year-old, who's also been battling a bruised knee the past few months, limped off the court in the second quarter of Saturday's Game 4, ripping his jersey in frustration. "I knew I wasn't coming back," he said of his reaction. "To be in this

  • Canada's women's sevens squad ready to test its mettle against top-ranked Aussies

    LANGFORD, B.C. — After more than a two-year absence due to the COVID-19 restrictions, Canada’s women’s sevens rugby team will entertain world-class competition at its home training ground this weekend. Canada is in Pool A of the HSBC Canada Women’s Sevens event in Langford along with world No. 1-ranked Australia, Spain and Mexico. Canadian coach Jack Hanratty says it will be world’s best post-Olympic gathering of teams after the pandemic took its toll on numerous competitions. “These are all the

  • Gary Trent Jr. on Scottie Barnes, Raptors' locker room mood down 3-0

    Toronto Raptors guard Gary Trent Jr. discusses his offensive game against the 76ers, what the mood was like in the Raptors locker room when they were down 3-0 in their series vs. the 76ers, and Scottie Barnes.

  • Drake Batherson's two goals lead Senators to 5-4 overtime win vs. Devils

    OTTAWA — Drake Batherson scored his second of the night in overtime to lead the Ottawa Senators to a 5-4 win over the New Jersey Devils on Tuesday. Tim Stutzle, with a pair of goals, and Thomas Chabot also scored for Ottawa (32-41-7). Brady Tkachuk chipped in three assists, while Anton Forsberg made 37 saves. It was a rough night for Chabot and “D” partner Travis Hamonic as they were on the ice for all four of New Jersey's goals. Nolan Foote had a pair of goals for the Devils (27-44-9), who have

  • Thad Young says Raptors are ‘feeding off the energy’ of their tenacious defense

    Following a massive Game 5 win over the Sixers on Monday, Raptors forward Thaddeus Young credited the team’s game-planning, pace, ball distribution and defensive execution, among other things, for pulling Toronto back into the series. Follow our Raptors coverage all season long on Yahoo Sports Canada.

  • Jon Rahm part of six-way tie for the lead in Mexico Open

    PUERTO VALLARTA, Mexico (AP) — Jon Rahm is the biggest star in the Mexico Open and he lived up to his billing Thursday, chipping in for birdie and making a late eagle putt for a 7-under 64 and a six-way share of the lead in the first round. Jonathan Byrd, Brendon Todd, Trey Mullinax and Monday qualifier Bryson Nimmer also were at 64 from the morning wave. Nimmer played his final five holes in 5 under, including a bunker shot he holed out for eagle on the par-5 sixth hole. Kurt Kitayama faced the

  • Stricker shares the lead and looks like he was never away

    THE WOODLANDS, Texas (AP) — Steve Stricker played his first round in 201 days and it seemed as though he was healthy as ever, opening with a 5-under 67 on Friday to share the lead in the Insperity Invitational on the PGA Tour Champions. Stricker dropped only one shot on a windy day at The Woodlands and was tied with Steven Alker and Ernie Els, who drove into a hazard and took bogey on the final hole. Stricker, captain of the winning U.S. Ryder Cup team at Whistling Straits last year, went throug

  • Winnipeg's IG Field updates COVID-19 protocols for fans and guests

    WINNIPEG — Fans attending games at Winnipeg's IG Field will no longer have to show proof of COVID-19 vaccination. The new policy will begin on May 1 and includes spectators attending Winnipeg Blue Bombers and Valour FC games. Valour FC opens its Canadian Premier League season at IG Field on May 1. Other events at IG Field will also observe this new protocol, unless the event has its own procedures in place. The Winnipeg Football Club says all policies and procedures will remain subject to change

  • Don't sleep on the Boston Bruins

    Despite the strength in depth of the Atlantic Division, Boston may land a favourable first-round matchup if they face Carolina, who are down to their third-choice goaltender, and if they progress, the Bruins would likely be considered favourite against either the Rangers or Penguins.&nbsp;

  • Golden Knights face uncertain future after big gamble goes bust

    While they rode the high of winning for four years, the Golden Knights' odds for future success are now far from a sure thing.

  • Predators make the playoffs despite 5-4 OT loss to Flames

    NASHVILLE, Tenn. (AP) — Matthew Tkachuk forced overtime by scoring with a second left in the third and Elias Lindholm’s OT goal secured the Calgary Flames’ 5-4 victory over the Nashville Predators on Tuesday night. Despite losing its third straight, Nashville clinched a wild-card spot thanks to Dallas’ shootout win over Vegas. Dillon Dube scored twice and Noah Hanifin also had a goal for Calgary, winners of three straight. Dan Vladar made 19 saves. “What that game did for us, bringing us togethe

  • How the Raptors jumped on 76ers from opening tip

    The Toronto Raptors led for almost the entirety of Game 5 against the 76ers and it started with relentless activity on both ends in the first quarter. Listen to the full recap and preview of Game 6 on the 'Raptors Over Everything' podcast feed.

  • Fred VanVleet on injuries, Raptors reaching new levels, extension talks

    Raptors guard Fred VanVleet speaks candidly about injuries, why the time is now for Toronto to hit a championship level and whether he is interested in contract extension talks with Raptors.

  • Houston Texans select Metchie III in second round of NFL draft

    The Houston Texans won't have to wait long for Canadian John Metchie III. Houston traded up with the Cleveland Browns to select the Alabama star receiver in the second round, No. 44 overall, of the 2022 NFL draft Friday night. The Texans made the move despite Metchie suffering a season-ending knee injury in the Tide's 41-24 SEC title win over Georgia on Dec. 4. "As far as my recovery, I will be good to play football in July," Metchie told reporters during a videoconference. "I'll be good to go,

  • Kaprizov scores in OT, Wild beat Flames 3-2

    ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) — Kirill Kaprizov scored a power play goal 44 seconds into overtime on Thursday to give the Minnesota Wild a 3-2 victory over the Calgary Flames. With the victory, the Wild take over sole possession of second place in the Central Division. Minnesota leads St. Louis by two points with each team having one game remaining on Friday. If the Wild pick up any points in their game against Colorado or if the Blues lose at home to Vegas, Minnesota will have home-ice advantage in its

  • NHL's future stars finally get their chance to shine at U18 men's worlds

    Meet the teenage phenoms who will be the talk of the '23 and '24 NHL Drafts.

  • Bergeron hat trick leads Bruins to 5-0 win over Sabres

    Patrice Bergeron recorded his eighth career hat trick and his 400th NHL goal, and David Pastrnak ended Boston's 0-for-39 power-play slump with his 40th goal of the season to lead the Bruins past the Buffalo Sabres 5-0 on Thursday night. It was already 4-0 when Bergeron gathered in a pass from Charlie McAvoy in the center and wristed it into the net with 2:13 remaining for his third of the game. Hats came flying over the glass, and the Bruins hugged their captain, jumping up and down on their ska

  • Russia removed as host of 2023 worlds in men's ice hockey

    ZURICH (AP) — Russia was removed Tuesday as host of the 2023 world championship in men’s ice hockey that was to be played in Vladimir Putin’s home city St. Petersburg. Citing “concern for the safety and well-being of all participating players, officials, media, and fans,” the International Ice Hockey Federation announced the decision after its ruling council met. The latest blow to Russia in its favored winter sports follows one day after its signature annual international figure skating competi

  • Nick Nurse on Pascal Siakam, staying focused heading into Game 6

    Toronto Raptors coach Nick Nurse discusses his team weathering each storm, Pascal Siakam's impressive game, Scottie Barnes' health and remaining focused heading back to Toronto.

  • Coyotes rally to beat Predators 5-4 in final Glendale game

    GLENDALE, Ariz. (AP) — Shayne Gostisbehere scored two goals and the Arizona Coyotes rallied from a four-goal deficit to beat the Nashville Predators 5-4 Friday night in their final game at Gila River Arena. Nashville scored three goals in the opening three minutes and went up 4-0 midway through the first period, appearing as if it would spoil Arizona's final game after 19 seasons in Glendale. The Coyotes turned the music back on, setting off roars from more than 15,000 fans with five straight go