Simplify Healthcare Wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award for Its Member and Provider Benefit Inquiry Management Solution, eServiceSync™

Simplify Healthcare wins 2022 BIG Innovation Award for it's Member and Provider Benefit Inquiry Management Solution, eServiceSync™

Simplify Healthcare has been declared a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovations Awards for building the Payer industry’s first AI and NLP-enabled member and provider inquiry management solution, eServiceSync™.

Aurora, IL, Jan. 11, 2022 (GLOBE NEWSWIRE) -- Simplify Healthcare, a market leader in digital healthcare Payer enterprise solutions, today announced it has been named a winner in the 2022 BIG Innovation Awards presented by the Business Intelligence Group.



Simplify Healthcare delivers a range of SaaS-based turnkey modular solutions for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, focusing on improving operational efficiency and business outcomes.



The company has been presented with the award for building the industry’s first member and provider benefit inquiry management solution, eServiceSync™.



eServiceSync™ is an AI and NLP-powered solution that delivers accurate and complete information to the Payer’s call center and self-service portals, enabling them to provide current, accurate, and complete benefit explanations resulting in improved member and provider experience, call handle times, first call resolution rates, and Star ratings.



“eServiceSync™ is a revolutionary solution that solves benefit inquiry management challenges for Payers, something that had remained unaddressed for long. We are excited and looking forward to seeing it transform customer lifecycle management for the Payer industry. This recognition further validates the value our solution is going to add to the industry.” — Ashish Desai, EVP and General Manager –Inquiry Solutions.



“Being recognized by the Business Intelligence Group reinforces our deep expertise in solving complex challenges in the Payer industry with innovation. Our solutions are built to drive business outcomes for our customers and transform their challenges into opportunities. This recognition is a testimony to our constant effort in delivering winning results for our clients.” — Simplify Healthcare’s CEO & Chief Solution Architect, Mohammed Vaid.



“Innovation is driving growth in the global economy,” said Maria Jimenez, Chief Operating Officer of the Business Intelligence Group. “We are thrilled to be honoring Simplify Healthcare as they are one of the organizations leading this charge and helping humanity progress.”



Organizations from across the globe submitted their recent innovations for consideration in the BIG Innovation Awards. Nominations were then judged by a select group of business leaders and executives who volunteer their time and expertise to score submissions.

About Simplify Healthcare

Simplify Healthcare is one of the leading digital healthcare enterprise solutions provider for Payers, TPAs, and ASOs, with solutions focused on improving member experiences and business outcomes while reducing the total cost of care. With a range of solutions addressing pain points in areas including Benefit Product Configuration, Group Lifecycle, Provider data, Contracts, Claims Configuration, Member and Provider Benefit Inquiries, and Value-Based Payment Reconciliation, the company helps Payers, TPAs, and ASOs improve operational efficiencies.



For more information, please visit www.simplifyhealthcare.com



About Business Intelligence Group

The Business Intelligence Group was founded with the mission of recognizing true talent and superior performance in the business world. Unlike other industry award programs, these programs are judged by business executives having experience and knowledge. The organization’s proprietary and unique scoring system selectively measures performance across multiple business domains and then rewards those companies whose achievements stand above those of their peers.



